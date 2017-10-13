It’s the meme that keeps on giving.
Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) apparent discomfort around President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday did not go unnoticed by people online.
After Paul appeared to tense up when Trump entered the Oval Office to sign an executive order undermining key Obamacare health insurance rules, Twitter user Clifton Dassuncao likened his uneasiness to a “Curb Your Enthusiasm” scene:
Other users compared Rand to a character in a Wes Anderson movie and suggested alternative music that could be played over the clip.
While Rand applauded the announcement of the action, he has criticized other recent Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act as not going far enough.
Read more about the order and what it could mean here, and see a sampling of the other responses below:
