Randolph-Sheppard Act: Building Business Success for Blind Americans

There are 1 million blind Americans who live below the poverty line and 80 percent of blind adults are unemployed. The federal Randolph-Sheppard Act is designed to enlarge the economic opportunities of the blind. Olivia Messer in South Carolina is one of many blind entrepreneurs who has successfully served customers and built strong businesses thanks to the opportunities that have come her way through the Randolph-Sheppard Act.

Olivia’s journey began when she turned 16 and failed the vision test required for her driver’s license. Soon after, a doctor diagnosed her with retinitis pigmentosa, a condition that would cause her eyesight to gradually erode over time.

A couple of years later, Olivia attended the University of South Carolina and along came another detour: she met the man who later become her husband. It was through his mother, a successful blind service food vendor herself, that Olivia learned of the opportunities offered through South Carolina’s training program and realized she could indulge her twin passions for food and entrepreneurship.

“I’m a problem solver – when something happens, I figure out how to handle it.”

On any given day, Olivia is spinning a lot of plates. Among her current responsibilities: opening a new facility at the police station, managing two rest areas on Interstate 26, and acting as an on-call mentor state-wide for over 20 visually impaired food service entrepreneurs just starting out in the food business.

“Honestly, sometimes I forget I’m blind,” says Olivia. “I’m too busy to stop and think about it. I love every aspect of the work, especially starting at new locations, and taking failing ones and helping to turn them around.”