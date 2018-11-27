Winning High School Football Coach Loses It After Ice Bucket Shower

That’s cold, coach.

Randy Dreiling had just guided St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, Kansas, to its first state football championship on Saturday, prompting the traditional ice-bucket shower from his players.

But when they dumped the contents of the tub on him, Dreiling took it poorly. He appeared to shove one player and then admonish another boy for attempting to film the event.

Looks like he overracted pic.twitter.com/hs6F8NW5Fh — Matt Scott (@KUTheShiver) November 25, 2018

We’d hate to see this guy after a loss (which Aquinas didn’t experience this season, dispatching Wichita Northwest 49-28 in the final).

“Not a fan of the ice bath,” he told the Wichita Eagle. “No, nobody ever gives me ice baths. That was a bad deal.”

Duly noted, coach.