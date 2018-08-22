Randy Rainbow Zings 'Thirsty-Ass' Omarosa With 'Oklahoma!' Parody

Randy Rainbow is as conflicted over former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman as anyone.
In the YouTube comedian’s new parody video, he picks apart Manigault Newman’s promotion of her new tell-all book Unhinged via the slow-drip release of conversations she secretly recorded during her time working for President Donald Trump’s administration.
“Omarosa, you’re the worst but damn I’m glad you came,” sings Rainbow, to the tune of “Oklahoma!” “Will your sour grapes and secret tapes finally kick his ass at his own game?”
Rainbow’s rendition tickled “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill:
Check out the clip above and compare it to the musical’s version below: