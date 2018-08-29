“The Wizard Of Oz” just got a President Donald Trump-themed reworking.
“If You Ever Got Impeached” is Randy Rainbow’s Trump era update on the musical movie’s song, “If I Only Had A Brain.”
The YouTube comedian takes shots at Trump, first lady Melania Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders among others in the spoof.
“Giuliani could retire, Pence could join a gay men’s choir if you ever got impeached,” Rainbow sings in the clip released online Monday.
Check out the parody above and compare it to the musical’s version below: