08/29/2018 04:28 am ET

Randy Rainbow Reimagines 'The Wizard Of Oz' For The Donald Trump Era

“If you ever got impeached..."
By Lee Moran

The Wizard Of Oz” just got a President Donald Trump-themed reworking.

“If You Ever Got Impeached” is Randy Rainbow’s Trump era update on the musical movie’s song, “If I Only Had A Brain.”

The YouTube comedian takes shots at Trump, first lady Melania Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders among others in the spoof.

“Giuliani could retire, Pence could join a gay men’s choir if you ever got impeached,” Rainbow sings in the clip released online Monday.

Check out the parody above and compare it to the musical’s version below:

