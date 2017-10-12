COMEDY
10/12/2017 08:45 am ET

Randy Rainbow's 'Desperate Cheeto' Crunches Donald Trump

"You're upsetting everyone you meet-o," Rainbow sings in this clever "Despacito" rework.

By Ron Dicker

If there’s anything positive about President Donald Trump’s mistakes, perhaps it’s that Randy Rainbow will get to sing about them.

Rainbow posted his latest Trump song parody on Wednesday, combining the smash hit “Despacito” with an unnaturally orange crunchy snack.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you “Desperate Cheeto.”

Rainbow sings, “Desperate cheeto, getting worse with every single stupid tweet-o / Don’t know why your hands are so petite-o / You’re upsetting everyone you meet-o.”

Watch the video above. 

Ron Dicker
