“In America, having sex with her would have been rape, since she couldn’t legally give her consent,” he wrote in a 2011 book once sold on Amazon. “It didn’t help matters that I was relatively sober, but I can’t say I cared or even hesitated.”

He continued: “If a girl is willing to walk home with me, she’s going to get the dick no matter how much she has drunk.” In the same chapter, he described how he once “jammed” his penis into a woman who was “half-asleep.”

That same month, YouTube deleted a video from Valizadeh’s channel for violating its hate speech policy and banned him from livestreaming for three months after HuffPost reached out to the company. He now has one “strike” against his account. If a user receives three strikes within a three-month period, YouTube will terminate the channel.

Valizadeh has ignored HuffPost’s repeated requests for comment. In his statement, he attempted to paint himself as a martyr.

“I’m sure many of you understand that we are in the early stages of a censorship wave that will sweep through society,” he wrote. “Scoundrels like myself get banned first, and then soon the hammer will come down on anyone who dares to share the truth. Personally, I believe that I will suffer death by a million cuts.”