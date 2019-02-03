Rapper 21 Savage Taken Into ICE Custody For Allegedly Overstaying Visa

Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage was reportedly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement early Sunday morning after being accused of overstaying a visa.
The 26-year-old artist, legally named Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has publicly identified himself as being from Atlanta, but agents said he is actually from the United Kingdom, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
He was taken into custody as part of a “targeted operation,” ICE spokesman Bryan Cox told the outlet.
Abraham-Joseph entered the U.S. legally in July 2005 but failed to leave when his visa expired the following year, according to ICE. In 2014, he was convicted of felony drug charges, immigration officials told the Journal-Constitution and The Associated Press.
He has been placed into removal proceedings and will go before a federal immigration judge, Cox said in a statement to media.
Representatives for ICE and Abraham-Joseph did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In interviews, Abraham-Joseph has said he grew up in Atlanta, describing joining a gang as a teenager, selling drugs and getting expelled from the DeKalb County School District over a gun possession charge.
Last summer, he hosted what the Journal-Constitution described as his third annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive,” which donated school supplies and clothing to students at DeKalb County schools.
He has been nominated in two categories at this year’s Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for “Rockstar” with fellow artist Post Malone. The award ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 10.