Rapper T.I. Arrested For Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunkenness

The rapper T.I. was arrested on Wednesday morning in Georgia and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

The Henry County Police Department told local news Channel 2 that the 37-year-old, whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr., was arrested around 4 a.m.

He had arrived at the gated community where he resides but didn’t have his key, according to police. They said the “Whatever You Like” singer demanded the guard let him in and asked, “Don’t you know who I am?”

Ch2 was the 1st to confirm the breaking news about TI - Clifford Harris - arrested this morning. I just got my hands on the mugshot. Police charged him w/disorderly conduct & public drunkenness after an argument w/gate guard at his country club residence pic.twitter.com/hDIxrd0KcX — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 16, 2018

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that T.I. was “allowed into his gated community after an initial argument with the guard, but then returned on foot shortly afterward to confront the guy again.”

T.I. then reportedly called a friend who joined him to argue with the guard, which led to the police being called. The friend, who police said had a warrant out on him, was also arrested.