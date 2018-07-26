Third Arrest Made In Rapper XXXTentacion's Shooting Death

Broward County Sheriffs Office Robert Allen, left, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Georgia. Trayvon Newsome, right, remains at large.

A third suspect has been arrested in last month’s shooting death of Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, the rapper known as XXXTentacion.

Robert Allen, who was one of four men wanted by police in the 20-year-old rapper’s June 18 death in South Florida, was taken into custody near Macon, Georgia, on Wednesday, local newspaper The Telegraph reported.

Allen, 22, had been wanted for questioning in the case, as well as for an unrelated felony probation violation, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department had said.

A grand jury charged him last week with first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm in connection with the shooting, the Miami Herald reported.

Broward County Sheriff From left: Michael Boatwright, 22, and Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, are facing first-degree murder charges in last month's shooting death of Jahseh Onfroy.

Fellow suspects Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, and Michael Boatwright, 22, were arrested earlier in connection with Onfroy’s death. Trayvon Newsome, 20, remains wanted by police. Those three men face the same charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

According to The Telegraph, Allen was tracked down by U.S. marshals to his sister’s home in Eastman, Georgia, and was arrested without incident. Online records from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia list him as being held for authorities from Broward County.

Allen’s arrest comes a little more than a month after Onfroy was shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership’s parking lot in Deerfield Beach.

Sun Sentinel via Getty Images XXXTentacion's vehicle sits idle outside of a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership on June 18. Authorities said the 20-year-old rapper was fatally shot in a robbery.

Authorities said his car was blocked in by another vehicle and then approached by two armed men, one of whom opened fire after snatching a Louis Vuitton bag from Onfroy. The designer bag was reportedly stuffed with $50,000 cash, an amount he had taken out of a bank before heading to the dealership, the Miami Herald reported, citing an arrest warrant.

Photos and videos reportedly found on Williams’ and Boatwright’s cellphones allegedly showed both men holding large amounts of $100 bills immediately after the shooting. One video allegedly shows Wiliams “dancing with a large amount of $100 bills which he throws out on the floor in front of him,” the Herald reported, citing the warrant.

Handout via Getty Images Rapper XXXTentacion, also known as Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, is seen following his 2017 arrest for a domestic violence case in 2016.

A representative for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. The U.S. Marshal’s Office in Georgia also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.