Rare Steve Jobs-signed Newsweek Cover Being Auctioned to Benefit Vets Seeking Inner Peace

Steve Jobs was not just a genius tech wizard, business guru extraordinaire and cultural icon – those in the know (including Walter Isaacson, who wrote a bestselling bio of Jobs) say he was also a man who relished both privacy and spirituality. And so it should come as no surprise he rarely signed autographs <i>and</i> practiced meditation for years. (“[As] your mind slows down… you see so much more than you could see before.” – Steve Jobs)

And because Diane Williams—a meditator herself and former senior buyer for Lotus Development Corporation—once met Jobs and indeed got his autograph in a most unique way, she has recently submitted for auction her uber-rare example of Steve Jobs memorabilia.

So, how did a Newsweek magazine with Steve Jobs portrait photo on the cover, signed and bearing a spontaneous quote he wrote for Williams, become this Indiana Jones-worthy treasure, now being made available for the first time in 29 years? And what’s the story behind Diane Williams procuring it in the first place?

In October 1988, Williams attended the unveiling of Jobs' NeXT computer in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Sensing she might have an opportunity to see him up close, she bought a few magazines featuring Jobs and his new computer on their covers. After the event, Jobs came down and sat at a table near her. She approached him and, fanning out the magazines -- Time, Businessweek, Fortune, Newsweek -- in front of him, asked if he would sign one. "I don't do autographs," he told her. Williams said she locked eyes with him and asked him to "write something from your heart then." Jobs lit up like a Christmas tree, hesitated, but then pulled the Newsweek and wrote: "I love manufacturing." A moment later, he underlined "love." And then he looked at her, smiled, and signed it.

Although Williams has kept the magazine in a safety deposit box for decades, she felt inspired to offer it for sale through RR Auction, with the bidding having started on October 20 and closing on October 26.

Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of the Boston-based online auction house, said, “When you come across a signature of Steve Jobs, you're excited, but when you have a signed image of Steve Jobs, that's almost impossible to find,”

And experts have actually jumped onboard, predicting some high bids for the rare item.

Pawn Stars authenticator Steve Grad, who is the Principal Authenticator at Beckett Authentication Services, stated: “This is the gold standard we’re talking about, in terms of Steve Jobs. I could see this going for $50,000. This is something that's literally unknown. Could it go for 100? Sure."

Feeling optimistic, Williams said she hopes the magazine will sell for over $1 million. She points out the original Apple contract—signed by Steve Jobs (and his two partners)—was sold at auction for $1.6 million dollars in 2011. "I really hope there is a bidding war that truly honors the intrinsic value of this timeless treasure and that it somehow ends up on display at Stanford University next to a looping video of Steve Jobs’ famous 2005 commence speech, ‘Find What You Love’ in which he says, ‘I'm convinced the only thing that kept me going was that I loved what I did. You've got to find what you love.’"

If the final bid exceeds $1 million, Williams plans to donate 20 percent of the proceeds to combat veterans organizations—such as Connected Warriors and TM for Veterans. Her interests in supporting such organizations derives from her many years of experience assisting such groups. Being married to a veteran herself, when 9-11 hit, Williams began dedicating her life to “serving those who serve.” Beginning with being appointed Interim Executive Director for a regional Veterans Outreach Center in Massachusetts, she worked diligently with her staff to improve the lives of homeless and drug addicted veterans in the community by offering them housing and other support services. Eventually, she moved with her husband and son to North Carolina, where she founded Wellness for Warriors, which acted as a clearinghouse for professional doctors, teachers and business owners to offer integrative health and lifestyle solution services, classes and workshops—for free—to service members and their families. The focus was on “warrior wellness” and complimentary alternative medicine (CAM), including yoga and transcendental meditation (TM). Diane is now the regional coordinator for Connected Warriors, an organization offering free trauma-sensitive yoga to service members, veterans. spouses and caregivers throughout the United Sates.

When asked why she wants to support veterans learning TM, specifically, Williams replied, “I found this particular style of meditation to be very healing, empowering and so very simple.” And recounting the benefits she’s gotten from practicing TM, Williams says: “Peace of mind from within . . . It effortlessly brings me to where there are more solutions than problems, more grace than glory, and more love than hate. TM is the great equalizer. It’s as if there is this universal wisdom that keeps self-correcting for me, so I can continue to raise my level of consciousness. And also, it leads me to pure bliss.”

Whatever amount her extraordinary Steve Jobs collectable brings in at auction—again, the bidding closes at 6 pm EST on Thurs. Oct. 26–Diane says it’s of no consequence to her. “Either way, I know full well that whatever the outcome, the message of love trumping hate has been released to the world and that my dharma to serve those who serve with love is priceless.”