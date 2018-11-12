Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Post 'Squad' Pics Of Diverse New Members Of Congress

New progressive members of Congress posted photos on social media on Monday celebrating the diversity of the freshman class headed to Washington, D.C.

Tlaib and Pressley also shared photos of the incoming congresswomen.

“#DreamTeam in Congress,” Tlaib wrote in a post.

The newly elected representatives are in D.C. for the Congressional Progressive Caucus new member orientation. In an Instagram story, Ocasio-Cortez described it as “a pre-orientation for progressive members of Congress” that takes place a day before the start of the general orientation for freshman members of Congress on Tuesday.

Several veteran Congress members were present for the Congressional Progressive Caucus orientation, including Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.).

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who was elected in 2017 and who serves as the caucus’ vice chair, introduced the new members at Monday’s orientation.

“What we see in the people’s House is much more reflective of the country,” Jayapal said.