Rashida Tlaib Only Sorry That Calling Trump A 'Motherf**ker' Has Been A 'Distraction'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib isn’t apologizing for using an expletive to refer to President Donald Trump, but she is sorry her comments have become a distraction.

Last Thursday, the freshman congresswoman from Michigan told the crowd at an event hosted by the progressive group MoveOn that the new Democratic majority in the House was “gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”

Although Trump has insulted people numerous times and has also used foul language in his speeches, he called the comments “disgraceful.” Meanwhile, other Republicans engaged in disingenuous pearl-clutching.

On Tuesday, Tlaib continued to stand her ground, telling the Democracy Now podcast that she “won’t apologize for being upset or angry” at the Trump administration.

However, she did express regret for one consequence of her comments.

“What I do apologize for is the use of my words for distracting us,” she said. “We just had voted on the first day to open up government. I want to focus on that.”

Tlaib also told the crowd at a Michigan Veterans Foundation event that using the curse word “was a teachable moment for me,” according to The Hill.

She added, “I understand that I am a member of Congress, and I don’t want anything that I do or say to distract us. And that’s the only thing that I apologize for ― that it was a distraction.”