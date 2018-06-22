Rat Suspect Found Dead In ATM Amid $19,000 Worth Of Chewed Indian Rupees

Employees at a bank in Tinsukia, India, have a good reason to be cheesed off after at least one rat got into an ATM and ate $19,000 worth of rupees.

A rodent robber was discovered June 11 when technicians arrived to fix a State Bank of India cash machine, according to The Associated Press.

Inside the ATM was one dead rat amid a bunch of Indian currency in 500-rupee and 2,000-rupee bills that had been chewed to shreds.

Police Superintendent Mugdha Jyoti Mahantato told reporters on Friday that the rat had entered the ATM through a small hole for cables.

About $25,000 worth of rupees was salvaged from the machine, according to the Indian Express.

Really Size doesn’t matter!! What a rat this is! Rat-bitten bank notes worth Rs 12 lakh 38 thousand. Torn notes and dead rat found inside ATM in Tinsukia Assam. Rat found dead before little one could bite remaining Rs 17 lakh 10 thousand. pic.twitter.com/3Omns7gAZH — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) June 18, 2018

An investigation is underway to determine if the rat or rats were really responsible, according to CTV.

Meanwhile, Twitter users couldn’t help but put in their two cents, according to NDTV.