Ray Dalio: Principles for Investing in a Meaningful Life (Tested Strategies from 1 of The World’s Wealthiest Investors)

I wish I could take everything Ray Dalio said and turn it into a book. But he already did that. It’s called, “Principles: Life and Work.”

And I’m going to be re-reading it for the rest of my life.

He defines principles as “ways of successfully dealing with reality to get what you want out of life.”

And he’s revealing how he used these principles to build BridgeWater Associates, (which manages $150 BILLION in assets. Globally.)

He told me story after story. How he went broke. How he started over. How he built a community within the walls of business. How he wrote his book. Love his family, teaches his students, learns from life…

“I think you’re faced with choices. Those are the times that test your values…”

“Being successful is hard,” he said. “But it’s a lot harder to live a life you don’t want.”

Then he said, “habit is the main controller of all of us.”

And (for me) it all came down to one formula:

He said, “Dreams + reality + determination = a successful life.”

