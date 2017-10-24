R&B Has a New Princess - "Summer Williams"

Singer Summer Williams has released several songs over the last year in anticipation of dropping an EP called Hello Again. The project features eight tracks including the singles “Again," "97" and "Coco Boys” which have created quite a bit of buzz leading up to the main event. The Black17 / Sony Red artist has announced an EP Release party hosted by Playbook MG at Smash Studios in Manhattan on for October 25th.
As an R&B crossover artist Summer Williams finds the sweet spot between soul and a more contemporary sound. She is no stranger to tapping into some raw emotions to get inspired, from channeling her youth to reflecting on past romances, expressing herself in the studio or in front of a crowd comes naturally.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS