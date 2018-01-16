RBC - the only bank in Canada to become significantly more attractive amongst engineering and IT talent in 2017

· Google remains on top of Business and Engineering/IT ranking

· Engineering/ IT students are interested in working in finance instead of oil and gas and manufacturing

· RBC is one of the only Banks to grow in popularity amongst engineer/IT talent

· Students want to meet employers on campus

· LinkedIn and Twitter usage down and Facebook usage is up amongst student candidates

Earlier Universum Global launched the findings from the Canadian portion of its large annual Global Talent Survey. This year saw more than 18,700 participating students share their opinions and views on their career goals and ideal employers. Set out to track the career aspirations and preferences of the future talent pool, the Canada’s Most Attractive Employers student survey recognizes the most coveted employers based solely on the responses collected.

Highlighting the popularity the international technology giant has over both Business and engineering/IT talent in Canada, Google has once again been selected as their number one ideal employer. The engineering/IT ranking is extremely stable with the top 6 holding on to their positions from the previous year, whereas we see more movement in the top ten of the business ranking. Canadian employers are prevalent in the top 40 of each ranking however the top ten for business and engineering/IT are dominated by foreign firms. The Canadian Space Agency and Air Canada are the only two national firms that have continued to stake a claim amongst the most coveted employers for Canadian talent.

One very interesting trend to we can note about Canadian talent this year is that more engineering and IT students are interested in working in finance instead of oil and gas and manufacturing.

Explaining this trend Universum’s Director of Canada, Jason Kipps, said“ I work with every major Canadian Bank and get an inside view of how Fintech organizations work to attract talent. In the past, when trying to attract hard to acquire Digital, Engineering and IT talent, Canadian banks would bench mark themselves against the recruitment effectiveness of their market competitors. The reality is that this talent has not been interested in working for any of the banks. Finally we are starting to see this turn around.

He continued “the banks are setting the bar higher and have begun benchmarking themselves against start-ups and tech firms that have been more favored and the percentage of Engineering and IT talent considering the F.I.’s in their career choices is finally on the rise.”

Career Goals

Despite financial and political waves in Canada over the past few years, and the controversial new administration next door, Canadian students are less and less interested in job security. They are more interested in career advancement – especially, supportive leaders, training, and a clear path forward. On the whole international travel has declined in attractiveness as Canadian students reject current US administration

Business talent have become increasingly focused on leadership roles since 2014. In-person recruiting is key for this group, including career fairs, on-campus events, and office visits/interviews. More than one in ten say not recruiting from their school is a significant negative.

Communication Channels

As in the US and Mexico, LinkedIn usage is declining and while the use of Facebook has increased somewhat since 2016.

Clarifying this trend, Kipps commented “The personal touch is still critically important in attracting this talent in Canada. When these candidates considered working for a financial institution but then did not go on to select that considered F.I. as an ideal employer for them, the most commonly sighted reason was that they didn’t get a chance to meet that employer in person on campus. Social media recruitment is a critical part of the mix but the employer has to get out and meet these candidates in person if they want any hope of competing”.

Canada’s Official Top 10 Business and Engineering/IT Employers 2017

On the engineering/IT ranking Google, Microsoft, Apple, the Canadian Space Agency, Facebook and Boeing have all kept their respective places in the top 6. Ubisoft has moved up two spots and now sits in 7th place followed by fellow climber, BMW, which climbed four positions since the previous year. Bombardier and Intel are this year’s 9th and 10th place holders having both fell two positions since 2016.

Over on the business rankings Google followed by EY (Ernst and Young) are non-movers in 1st and 2nd place, followed by PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), which has climbed three places since last year. Apple and Deloitte both fell one place each and now sit in 4th and 5th place, respectively. KPMG has climbed one place since last year and now sits in 6th place in front of fellow climber the United Nations. Air Canada is a non-mover in 8th place, followed by Facebook which move up one spot since last year. Microsoft has taken the 10th place spot after climbing an impressive seven positions since 2016.

Universum Most Attractive Employers Canada 2017

Although they missed out places in the top 10 the majority of employers in the top 30 for engineering/IT employers are from the public sector/government, or are headquartered in Canada. These employers have also seen some of the greatest rankings gains this year like Canadian Forces, which moved from 20th to 15th, Ontario Power which climbed from 26th to 16th place and SNC-Lavalin, Natural Resources Canada which climbed fourteen places to take 20th place.

Royal Bank of Canada was the only bank in Canada to become significantly more attractive amongst engineering and IT talent and they are climbing. To explore how RBC managed to achieve this Universum will release a best practice case study in February detailing how RBC’s employer brand messaging strategy, paired with Universum’s unique insights on the talent market, delivered measurable results which set RBC apart from its industry competitors.

About Universum:

Universum is the global leader in employer branding, during our 25+ years we have established ourselves in 60 markets throughout the globe and our diverse workforce is physically present in 20 countries. Our services include actionable research, strategic advisory, data-driven communication and social media solutions for talent branding, sourcing and analytics. A trusted partner to over 1,700 clients, including many Fortune 500 companies, as well as global media partners that publish our annual rankings and trend reports. We work with over 2000 universities, alumni groups, and professional organizations to gather insights from students and professionals in order to advise employers on how to attract and retain talent that fits their culture and purpose. On an annual basis Universum surveys over 1,500,000 students and professionals worldwide. Find out more at www.universumglobal.com.

Jason Kipps CHRL is the Talent Acquisition, Marketing and Employment Branding Advisor responsible for RBC’s strategic plan for recruitment and is Managing Director for Universum in Canada. His talent acquisition and employment branding advice has been featured on television and frequently appears in business related publications including the Globe & Mail’s Report on Business, BNN and several other nationally recognized publications.