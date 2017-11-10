Reaching 3 Real, Attainable Goals for Your Small Business Facebook Page

At this point, pretty much everyone knows that any small business or service out there needs a Facebook page for their business. No matter what niche your Facebook page represents, there are really three main goals you should be focused on. The first is to connect on a social level with your customers and target audience. The second is to help build brand recognition and brand image. And the third? Carefully encourage all those engaged fans to become your customers. Preferably repeat ones.

Facebook can, with effort and by keeping the basics shared here in mind, do these things. It’s a fantastic way to build a brand voice if you do it right and there are people out there gaining a lot of business from their fan pages. But you know what all those people have in common? They’ve put in the work.

It’s worth saying it as straight as possible: if you’re not willing to work on your Facebook page don’t bother having one. If all you intend to do is create a page, schedule a month’s worth of posts in Hootsuite and then only check the page itself once a week then you will probably be wasting your time. That’s not to say that you should spend hours and hours a week there, a good Facebook content strategy can be implemented in just a few hours a week. Here are some actionable tips to keep in mind as you plan your company's strategy.

Plan Ahead

As content does take time to create, it’s more than OK to pre-plan a lot of your content in an editorial calendar. You DON’T have to spend an hour a day staring at the screen waiting for inspiration to strike. If you have a day - or week - when you’re feeling extra motivated, go ahead and create as much content as you can, and schedule their posts. That’ll save you time in the long run if you’re ever running a little bit low on ideas in the future.

On the matter of using an outside scheduling service to do so? Opinion varies. Some people love tools like Hootsuite and Buffer and they help them stay organized. Others however have suggested that there is some evidence that posting from these tools rather than from your page directly leads to Facebook’ algorithms decreasing their visibility. Want to play it safe? Schedule posts using Facebook’s own in-built post scheduler instead.

How Often to Post?

This is another biggie that many people struggle with. Just how often do I need to post to be effective? The answer is probably not as frequently as you might think. Facebook is not as ‘fast paced’ as Twitter and often if fans see your posts in the Newsfeed too often they’ll click that unfollow button out of annoyance. 1-2 well thought out, well-crafted posts per day is perfect for most pages.

What to Post?

Facebook has become a hugely versatile platform. You can now post links, text posts, videos, even audio files. And you may want to consider using them all at one time or another an even perhaps trying out the new Facebook Live feature that literally allows you to speak to your fans ‘in person’ and in real time. For the most successful pages a great content MIX has been the key.

Share Variety

So, if you are going to mix up your content how should you do that? A good rule of thumb, based on the 1-2 times a day posting recommendation is to make 1-2 days ‘promotional days’, when you share content promoting your goods/services and leave the other days for the engagement only posts. Let's say your page is for Parrish Law Firm. Not all your posts should directly suggest your fans visit your website directly to contact you about legal services. Some should inform, some should share relevant legal news, some should entertain and then, finally, some should be that direct call to action.

Being consistent on when you share content types can be a big help too. Make say, Thursdays, the day you focus on self-promotion. That way regular fans will ‘learn’ that if they want a bargain or promo that’s the day they should head to your page. But don’t stop there. By giving each day a regular ‘theme’ you’ll be helping build your fans’ expectations and actually get them looking forward to heading to your page to check out what you have to say and share on a regular basis.

When to Post?