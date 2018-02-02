Read The GOP's Controversial Secret FISA Memo

President Donald Trump ordered the release of a secret memo that’s the centerpiece of the latest controversy surrounding Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into Russian election interference.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) wrote the memo, which Republicans claim features shocking information that proves FBI bias against Trump. Democrats argue the memo omits key facts, allowing for a GOP-influenced narrative that distracts from the Russia probe.

Trump’s push to release the memo prompted a response from the FBI, its first public clash under Director Christopher Wray with a president who’s often critical of the bureau.

“The F.B.I. was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,” the bureau said in a statement referencing the House Intelligence Committee. “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

Read the memo below: