Read the luminous, wise "The Immortalists" by Chloe Benjamin

In Chloe Benjamin’s luminous new novel, The Immortalists, four siblings, all children, seek out a woman who, they’ve heard, can tell each of them the day they will die. Not how, but when. A casual few words: a month, a day, and a year. They’re given a glimpse around a corner and then go on with their lives, not oblivious exactly, but not unaffected by the information either.

The year is 1969. The nation is in turmoil. The deaths of the Kennedys and MLK are behind us. Nixon is president. And four Jewish siblings who live on New York’s Lower East Side venture to meet this mysterious woman who can see the future.

These are the Gold children, and as the novel begins they (and we) feel that it’s at least possible that they’ll be golden as well. The youngest, Simon, is trying to find himself, and he goes to San Francisco to embrace (and be embraced by) its vibrant gay culture, where he can find love and sex and acceptance beyond his wildest dreams. His sister, Klara, goes with him, searching for her own fortune in the golden west. She wants to be a magician, searching for meaning in the mysteries of life.

Daniel and Varya remain in the east, building lives as they keep an eye on their widowed mother, Gertie. The two of them aren’t exactly content where they are, and in fact they resent Simon and Klara for deserting them, especially Simon, who seems to trade his blood family for a family of friends and lovers whose blood isn’t nearly as clean as he thinks it is.

Daniel marries and has a quiet life working as an Army doctor, evaluating would-be soldiers who may or may not be fit to go to Vietnam. Varya goes into research, involving herself in longevity studies, searching for ways to lengthen one’s life. In some ways they’re the same, and in some they’re contrasts: Daniel, perhaps, sentences boys to death; Varya looks for ways to prolong life.

The four place themselves on very different paths, and one by one they stare down the dates the psychic shared with them. Simon and Klara cross the country in search of some sense of greater meaning, or at least to mine the dreams they have inside. Both long for ways to stuff their lives with experiences, filling themselves up as their clocks tick down.

Meanwhile, as the years roll by, Daniel and Varya take a quieter route into the future. They’re not searching for glitter. They’re building much more grounded lives, focused on family and work. Of the four, Varya is the most focused, throwing herself into her work while denying herself the pleasures that so fascinate Simon, for example.