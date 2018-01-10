Read Their Lips

At least the message was positive.

President Trump’s remarkable assertion that he is, in fact, a “very stable genius” was designed to counter Michael Wolf’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” assertions, based on countless interviews with White House staff, that the president is, in reality, an unstable idiot.

No one has ever accused Donald Trump of being a student of history – or perhaps a student of much of anything – although his self-defense was coupled with an assertion that he attended the best “schools,” which he then abbreviated to “school,” suggesting perhaps that the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania (from which he was graduated) was one entity rather than two. (Theologians of years gone by would have relished this type of hair-splitting). But I digress.

Was the president aware of some of the more entertaining self-assertions made by politicians of yesteryear?

Perhaps the most famous such assertion was President Richard M. Nixon’s statement: “I am not a crook.” Most Americans know pretty well how that statement played out. Although, in a literal sense, Nixon was never indicted or convicted of anything: he merely resigned and fled town before he was impeached or criminal proceedings started. His successor, Gerald Ford, pardoned him in what the first President Bush might have called an act of “prudence”: in the event that Mr. Nixon did break the law, he would be shielded from prosecution by a Constitutionally-sanctioned presidential pardon-in-advance. (Again, theologians can assess wherein might lie true guilt, innocence, and the impact of secular forgiveness.)

Then there’s my personal favorite. In 1974, United States Senator William L. Scott (R-VA) called a press conference and asserted, on the record, that he was not … stupid. Scott felt compelled to hold this press conference in response to a “New Times” article written by Nina Totenberg which included Scott among “The Ten Dumbest Members of Congress.” His denial only dug a deeper hole.

More recently, we have President Bill Clinton wagging an index finger and asserting that he “did not have sexual relations with that woman,” Monica Lewinsky. Oops. A presidential misstatement brought up short by irrefutable DNA evidence. However, in this case, as we were to learn subsequently when Mr. Clinton treated us to his epistemological musings about what the meaning of “is” is, in his own mind he was entirely innocent because oral sex did not entail penetration, which did not entail actually having sex or “sexual relations.” It was something else altogether. (More fodder this time for Oxford philosophers and theologians.)

During his first presidential campaign, then Vice President George H.W. Bush galvanized his supporters with a pledge that he would never raise taxes. As he said at the 1988 GOP convention (in words coined by speechwriter Peggy Noonan): “Read my lips. No new taxes.” In June 1990, he raised taxes. This time, it wasn’t the theologians who were troubled by the apostasy: the Bush faithful who had elected him to fulfill Ronald Reagan’s third term deserted him in droves. He lost re-election in 1992 with a mere 38 percent of the vote against that young, clever, hair-splitting, Oxford-educated Arkansas governor.

So what are we to make of Trump’s self-defense?

He comes from perhaps the most self-conscious city on the planet, a city which is always telling everyone who will listen that it’s the greatest city in the world. Think Nathan’s hot dogs on Coney Island. Hyperbole and shameless self-promotion are hallmarks of the Big Apple. In this sense, Trump probably can’t help himself: blame nurture, not nature.

Except that the rest of his behavior patterns to which we’ve been subjected for nearly three years pretty much track the nine behavioral examples listed for “narcissistic personality disorder” in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders. (See DSM-5 301.81 (F60.81)). You don’t have to play amateur psychiatrist; just use your common sense as a sentient American citizen. Search “narcissistic personality disorder” on your computer and judge for yourself. In doing so, you won’t be violating any professional standards of the psychiatric profession that preclude such doctors from making diagnoses on patients they haven’t seen. This is politics, not psychiatry.

Interestingly enough, many people who have this personality disorder are nonetheless capable of functioning at high levels. Whether such levels can be called “stable” or “genius” is debatable. But for those around them, erratic is unquestionably an appropriate adjective.

During my career, I have met many wealthy people and fewer than a handful of geniuses. The smartest person I met was the late Sir Isaiah Berlin. He was a true genius who never asserted his own talents; he didn’t need to. As for the billionaires I’ve known, most of them are modest and do not talk about their wealth. If you have to tell people repeatedly how smart and how rich you are, then maybe you are simply confirming your own insecurity along with the accuracy of your detractors’ assessments.

Donald Trump will probably never appreciate this little Ronald Reagan gem, told by journalist Lou Cannon about one of Reagan’s campaigns for Governor of California. Reagan was working a rope line and shaking hands when he stopped in front of a little boy who was holding up a poster he wanted the candidate to sign. The poster was from one of Reagan’s better-known films, “Bedtime for Bonzo,” in which Reagan’s co-star was a chimpanzee.

Always amiable and affable, Reagan took out his pen and signed the boy’s poster, “Ronald Reagan.” And then, under his name, the future president wrote, “I’m the one wearing the watch.”