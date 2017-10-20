Read This Before Buying a Fitness Program from a Bodybuilder

If you’re interested in taking care of your body, it’s hard to do much research online without backing into a bodybuilder or fitness competitor online who is selling you their approach to “health.”

But let’s face it: many of the “clean eating,” weight loss, and supplement-driven approaches that these people are out there peddling are not really good for our bodies. In fact, some of the more extreme methods to control our body composition--many of which are based in the world of fitness competitions and bodybuilding--can lead to serious health consequences.

I reached out to Zlata Sushchik to get an expert take on this (she’s won or placed in the top five in more than 26 state, national, and international fitness competitions). As we were talking, she shared with me the moment when she realized that fitness competitions, and all the extreme measures she was taking to get in shape for them, were taking a major toll on her health.

Photo: Sexyfit.com Zlata Sushchik

“My adrenals were shot. I didn’t have a period anymore. I had just been told by my doctor I couldn’t have kids. I scared my doctor with my hormonal panel. I was suffering from bulimia. I was just broken,” recalls Zlata. “It was a rude awakening.”

Zlata has since left the world of fitness competitions, and now advocates for women to take a more loving, sustainable approach to pursuing well-being. She’s created her own approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the Sexyfit Method, and she’s putting some of her peers in the fitness industry on notice.

“There are many fitness coaches out there just perpetuating the diet cycle of a fitness competitor in the name of ‘health’ for their clients,” says Zlata.

“Show me a healthy fitness competitor,” Zlata challenges. “I don’t know one.”

For us as average humans without experience in the world of fitness competitions, it can be a challenge to wade through all the noise out there in the fitness industry and find sound ways to take better care of our bodies. Zlata has these three tips to help women tune out the noise and get started towards a more loving relationship with our bodies:

1. Tap Into Your Feelings

“The biggest piece of advice I can give someone who is starting a journey is to understand how you feel,” says Zlata.

Zlata explains that there truly is a mind-body connection that affects how we approach things like self care, and food choices in particular. Even more important than counting macronutrients (although Zlata teaches her clients to do this as well) is to first get a sense of what’s motivating your food choices to begin with.

“Our thoughts give our body a kinesthetic response, and then we generate an emotion. Emotion generates action. We think that thoughts and emotions are separate, but they’re not. Your thoughts are creating your emotions,” says Zlata.

“Pay attention to how you really feel. Not, ‘I feel like I’m so fat,’ but the actual feeling. Disappointment, discomfort, numbness, helplessness, these are feelings. Get aware of what you’re feeling. Oftentimes, that’s what we eat,” says Zlata.

Zlata often finds, for herself and her clients, that emotional eating is really about self-soothing, and even giving ourselves some of the nurturing we have been deprived of in other areas of our lives, like in childhood. Once we begin to tap into this thinking → feeling → eating pattern, we can begin to separate our thoughts and feelings from our behavior around food. We can actually begin to heal instead of masking feelings with food.

So instead of reaching to food for comfort, or jumping straight to a restrictive meal plan, pause to ask yourself what you’re feeling, and figure out what thoughts might be creating those feelings.

2. Toss the Scale

“Standing in the mirror, I didn’t love what I saw, because I had put on so much muscle,” says Zlata of her fitness competition days.

“It was inauthentic to my frame, and it was actually hard for my body to carry that amount of muscle weight,” Zlata recalls. “I was lean as hell, 8% body fat.”

Zlata realized in that moment that she wanted to make a dramatic transformation. She took immediate action.

“The action I took right after that was tossing the scale,” says Zlata.

Zlata hasn’t weighed herself in five or six years now.

“I know I’m in a good frame of mind because I can feel it, and see it,” says Zlata of her approach to weight management today.

To jump start your own transformation, get rid of the scale and stop obsessing over your weight as the most important metric of “success.”

3. Make Every Meal a Cheat Meal

The cheat meal is a popular construct in the fitness world today. The idea is that you are giving yourself “permission” one day, or select meals, throughout the week to splurge, and deviate from your meal plan. Zlata is not a fan.

“Every meal is a cheat meal. If it doesn’t look like it, or feel like it, why are you eating it?” Zlata challenges.

Rather than reserving a pleasurable eating experience for planned binge days or meals, which is essentially what the concept of the “cheat day” supports, Zlata recommends looking for maximum pleasure out of every single meal. Even if your meal isn’t necessarily composed of indulgent “cheat” foods, she advocates for setting a higher standard for what we put in our mouths.

“If it doesn’t look sexy, if it doesn’t look good, if it doesn’t look desirable, it ain’t going in my mouth,” she says.

This doesn’t mean that every meal needs to be some overblown, gourmet experience. You can use seasonings, garnishes, plating, and many simple other techniques to make your food sexy, even if it’s just another chicken breast with steamed vegetables.