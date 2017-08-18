Readers Respond To Deadly Rally in Charlottesville And Trump's Remarks

Charlottesville, Virginia, was top of mind this week after violence erupted at a white supremacist rally there on Saturday.

Through HuffPost’s chat bot on Facebook Messenger, which features daily news roundups from our Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen, we asked readers to share their thoughts on our stories about Charlottesville and President Donald Trump’s response to it. Here’s what they said:

Bryan Woolston / Reuters A memorial to Confederate soldiers stands on the banks of the Ohio River in Brandenburg, Kentucky. The memorial was recently removed from the campus of the University of Louisville.

“I’m an African American female that would prefer NOT to destroy such historical monuments but instead place it in a museum. Those that desire to have this piece of history available will still have access and history will be persevered. Removing these reminders from the public will be a HUGE first step in the right direction to help end the ongoing race wars. Hopefully placing these into museums may restore some peace and give some sort of hope that we will be able to move forward as ONE country and one human race that is sincerely willing to do better in this generation.” – Emia Johnson-Sorell

“These statues represent part of our history. But since they raise such negative feelings, I think they should be destroyed. Relocating them doesn’t solve the problem. It just raises concerns in another part of the country. Or, the statues that are made of similar material could be broken down to create another statue, one which represents our feelings today as a united country.” – Judy Wilson “That’s why the statues were ERECTED in the first place! Removing them cannot change our history. Let’s use them to explain who we were and who we are becoming.” – Grace Christianson

Drew Angerer via Getty Images President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower.

“My take is this: neither side is right. Both are wrong. Racism and violence cannot and should not be tolerated by anyone in office, especially the president. As I said many times before, he was the orchestrator of this madness when he encouraged it during his campaign, at his many rallies, and now with his comments. If we’re to get rid of this garbage, we need to get rid of him, and anyone else who condones this type of behavior.” – Lester Hall

″[The] president’s remarks are very disappointing and not unifying the country and downright racist . I am interested in knowing if his support base is growing based on these comments or shrinking or remain[s] the same?” – Ramaa Purushothaman

“I think we need to look at the city and state levels as to what can be done to stop encouraging hate groups. While we can’t ban free speech completely, we should ban universal symbols of hate, [for] example the Nazi swastika and Confederate flag. It won’t fix it, but it’s a start. Also the media tries to create false equivalence to drum up ratings. That has got to stop. The right came to town under the banner of ‘Unite the Right,’ and with that they brought guns, torches and Nazi chants. Americans are treating it like an abstract sporting event and don’t get it.” – James Amin

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Flowers surround a photo of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against the white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally.