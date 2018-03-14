Readers: White Nationalist Teacher Is Why We Shouldn't Put Firearms In Classrooms

That last sentiment by Daily Kos’ Wagatwe Wanjuki is highly important to note.

This teacher has since been removed from the classroom. But she taught at a public school in Crystal River, Florida ― a mere four-hour drive away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ― and also argued that “science” has proven that certain races are smarter than others.

Racial bias in the classroom is a known issue in classrooms across America, according to research, and the average teacher in the U.S. tends to be white and female despite an increasingly diverse population of students.

“Bringing more guns into our schools does nothing to protect our students and educators from gun violence,” Lily Eskelsen García, president of the National Education Association, said last month. “Our students need more books, art and music programs, nurses and school counselors; they do not need more guns in their classrooms.”

Trump recently established the Federal Commission on School Safety, chaired by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. The goal for the commission will be to “address school safety and the culture of violence;” it will also investigate “age restrictions for certain firearm purchases” and “the effectiveness and appropriateness of psychotropic medication for treatment of troubled youth.”