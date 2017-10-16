Ready to Say I do? These Three Designers Have You Covered.

Ola Hawatmeh, Amsale Aberra and Yolan Cris add a Twist to the Traditional bride

Love is in the air and it is no longer reserved for June weddings. Many designers recently presented spectacular wedding collections that would make any woman be in a rush to say I do. From Vera Wang to Michael Costello, bridal collections seem to have a beautiful fairytale theme this year and I adored every collection. Here are some other up and coming designers that also presented their fall brides this season.

Ola Bride

Ola Nesheiwat Hawatmeh launched her wedding line during 2017 NYFashion Week. Ola’s brides shined with plunging necklines, low back cuts with various colors, and silhouettes for every body type. Fabric for this collection is silk organza with special beading and sheer sleeves . The Ola bride is the eclectic confident sultry bride who blends modern and edgy in a way that makes her a fashionable bride to remember. She isn’t even afraid to step away from traditional white gown. The inspiration for Ola’s collection comes from her strong belief of "individuality". " "Expressing your individuality on your special day for every female is different and beautiful, so the purpose of each creation is to make you feel beautiful and one of a kind, just like my designs. Every gown I create is a couture original,” said Ola. The Ola Style 2017 wedding collection received great reviews during fashion week with interested buyers. 2018 Ola Style wedding collection will be expanding to more couture dresses to fit the needs of more brides throughout the country as the line will be showcased in different cities throughout the country. “Before I became a designer I modeled for Patricia Field. I looked up to her and wore her clothes with pride. "Her designs where unique and I wouldn't say trendy, but perhaps eclectic". I felt confident wearing Patricia Field clothing and I wanted to have that same effect on people. The same feeling I had at 19 years old feeling like the world was my runway.

Am

After recognizing the need for a simpler wedding dress, Ethiopian-American designer Amsale Aberra started her own bridal company and began to sell her gowns in high-end boutiques and department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus in the 1980s. In 1996, Aberra opened her flagship store on New York City’s Madison Avenue. Amsale continues to be one of the leading bridal designers in the industry.

Yolan Cris