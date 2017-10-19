COMEDY
Real Bartenders Try To Spell 'Daiquiri' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

And don't get them started on "Yo" as an attention-getter.

By Ron Dicker

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” took advantage of its stay in Brooklyn to ask local bartenders revealing and silly questions for Wednesday’s show.

Host Jimmy Kimmel managed to squeeze a few confessions out of them: They don’t have the answers to your problems, they will make excuses to not make your drink and, for the most part, they don’t know how to spell “daiquiri.” And why the hell should they?

Belly up to the fun above and please remember to avoid signaling for your bartender like this:

