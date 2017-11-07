Real Estate Photography Advice That Pays For Itself

There’s no doubt about it: today’s real estate market is as competitive as ever. Despite rising prices and an inherent lack of homes, prospective buyers are still clambering over what little inventory is currently available. For better or for worse, it is currently a seller’s market. It’s worth noting, however, the homeowners are in no position to rest on their laurels. Those that think they can sit back and watch buyers come to them have another thing coming, or — at the very least — could lose out on a sale.

If you want to give your home the best chance of selling, and selling fast, you need to do everything you can to appease prospective buyers, not the least of which includes providing them with great real estate photography. As a seller, it’s in your best interest to make a good first impression, and few things offer you the ability to do so more than great photos of your home. You can’t just take photos without a plan; you need to know what you are getting into and take it seriously. Those that do have already found that great photos of their property can actually help their home sell faster and for more money. If you want to do the same, may I recommend the following advice?

1. Shoot For The Current Season

While it’s tempting to highlight your home in a photograph that was taken on a beautiful summer day, I urge you to think twice before doing so. Of course, there’s something to be said about a great photo taken with a deep blue sky backdrop and contrasting green leaves on every surrounding tree, but think about the message you are sending. At the very least, posting photos of your home from a past season suggests your home hasn’t sold. Even worse, people will start formulating questions that you neither want or need them to. Namely, they will start questioning why the home hasn’t sold yet and assume there is something wrong with it, even if everything is in place. It should go without saying, but such assumptions can ruin a sale, so why even make them a possibility?

Instead of relying on old photos taken from a past season (even if it was as recently as summer), consider updating the photos you intend for buyers to see. It’s worth noting that a properly accounted for fall backdrop can be equally as beautiful as a summer day photo, if not more so.

2. Hire A Professional

Today’s real estate market is simply too competitive to assume you can get away with “shotty” photography. Gone are the days when an iPhone camera (as good as it is) could get the job done. While you could certainly argue that camera phones offer their users high quality photos (and you wouldn’t be wrong), they pale in comparison to those taken by a professional. Besides, it’s not simply the quality of the photo taken that can make or break your real estate photography, but also the composition. How pictures are curated and arranged makes all the difference. In fact, studies have already shown that great real estate photos can actually sell a home faster and for more money. That said, it stands to reason that poor photography can delay the sale of a home, and inevitably chip away at its bottom line.

Instead of trying to take photos yourself, I recommend hiring a professional photographer. While their services will cost you, there’s no reason you can’t consider the expense an investment in and of itself. If for nothing else, you may find the cost upfront is justified by the amount the home sells for.

3. Aerial Photography Is In

Not surprisingly, there are some real estate photographs that have become synonymous with today’s best listings. Of particular importance are the staged photos of kitchens and bathrooms. After all, nothing sells a home quite like the kitchen and subsequent bathrooms. Also, no listing is complete without a proper exterior photo that puts the home’s best foot forward. In fact, there are a number of different photos that should be included in a good listing, but it’s about time we added another one: the aerial photograph. In addition to everything else we have grown accustomed to, don’t be afraid to go where few people have gone before: the sky.

Though relatively new to the residential housing sector, aerial photography will make a great addition to any listing. For starters, it’s the easiest way to capture scale and size accurately. Prospective buyers will have a better sense of what the home offers. And speaking of amenities, the right aerial photograph will highlight not only the home, but also everything that’s around it. If, for instance, your home is in the middle of a beautiful wooded area or a block from the beach, you may want to show prospective buyers what interior photos can’t.

4. First Impressions Are Everything

Curb appeal is often credited with making a great first impression, and for good reason: In the past, the first time someone saw your home was typically in person. It only made sense that the front yard and exterior would present themselves accordingly, but I digress. Fewer people are likely to stumble across your home in person than online. In fact, most Millennials (the group expects to make up the largest section of buyers for years to come) are already starting their home searches online. That said, it stands to reason that the first time someone sees your home will be from the pictures you post online. Instead of just throwing any old picture up as a placeholder, know the weight of your decision. The photos you post online need to make a great first impression, to you run the risk of losing a potential buyer.