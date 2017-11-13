Real Estate Trends Worth Keeping An Eye On In The Coming Year

This year is nearly at an end, and 2018 will be here before you know it. It’s about time we reflected on 2017 in order to anticipate what to expect in the coming year. For it’s in understanding where we came from that we will be able to make educated guesses as to where we are going. Having said that, there are a few real estate trends I would expect to carry over from this year into the next that are well worth keeping an eye on. If for nothing else, those investors aware of what to expect could find themselves with a significant advantage over the competition.

Let’s take a look at three of the biggest real estate trends I would expect to carry over into next year, and what they mean for the investing community.

1. Generation Z Is On The Horizon

Millennials have long been heralded as the generation most likely to save the housing market and — once and for all — complete the recovery process from one of the worst recessions in American history. Having already poured somewhere in the neighborhood of $514 billion into the housing market in the last year, it appeared as if Millennials were well on their way to doing so in 2017, but I digress. It’s looking more and more likely that Millennials won’t be tasked with saving the U.S. housing market on their own, but rather in conjunction with Generation Z.

If for nothing else, Generation Z (those born between 1995 and 2010) is coming of age. While those on the latter end of the age spectrum are nowhere near ready to actively participate in the housing market, those born circa 1995 could be well on their way towards realizing their goal of homeownership. According to the latest Zillow Group Report, “those in Gen Z are just as likely as those in older generations to say owning a home is a key component of the American Dream; 57 percent say they considered buying a home when they looked for their last rental.”

Knowing full-well that Generation Z is coming of age, investors can no longer ignore the potential implications of this younger population’s impact on the housing sector. It’s time investors started formulating ideas with younger adults in mind. What’s the best way to market to Generation Z? Do they prefer starter homes? What’s their price range? How can you appeal to this up and coming group of potential buyers? The more you are able to familiarize yourself with their tendencies, the better. Before you know it, Generation Z will surpass Millennials as the most dominant homebuyers, and those that are prepared for the transition will find the scales tipping in their favor.

2. Sellers Can’t Rest On Their Laurels

There’s no doubt about it: today’s real estate market is more competitive than it has been in over a decade. Not only is the U.S. housing market still plagued by an inherent lack of inventory and high prices, but demand appears to be carrying over into the fall and winter months. The economy is slowly (but surely) getting its legs underneath it, sustainable job growth appears to be gaining momentum and rising confidence in the U.S. housing market are all currently contributing to impressive demand levels.

All things considered, today’s real estate landscape is nothing short of a seller’s market. It’s not uncommon for listings to receive multiple offers. It’s worth noting, however, that now is not the time for buyers to rest on their laurels. Simply because today’s conditions are the epitome of a seller’s market, doesn’t mean sellers don’t have to do anything. In fact, I could argue that now is the time to ramp up your selling efforts. Don’t, for one second, assume you will be able to skate by on selling a home with minimal efforts, as today’s buyers are smarter and more well-informed than ever before. There’s a good chance they won’t even see your house if you don’t put in the amount of hard work needed to get noticed. It’s more likely that they will gravitate towards other sellers that have put forth the appropriate effort.

Instead of assuming buyers will be knocking down your door in 2018, do what you can to market your home accordingly. Get it in front of as many people as possible, and watch the competition work in your favor. You see, it’s not enough to sit back and watch prospects come to you; you have to bring them in — only then will you sell your home for the best price possible.

3. Smart Home Automation

The advent of technology has been making our lives easier and easier with every passing year. After all, what is technology for, if not to make us more efficient with our time? The latest addition (smart home technology) is no exception, either. In fact, smart home technology has drastically changed the way people view homes for the better. As a result, smart home technology has growing popularity, exponentially nonetheless. The more people see how the right home additions can change their daily lives, the more they want the latest and greatest tech trends. What’s more, just about everyone is willing to pay more for them.

As TechZone360 points out, Millennials “are willing to pay an average of 20 percent more a month in order to secure a home with smart technology. They like electronic access, keyless locks, interconnected doorbells, mobile-controlled security systems, voice-activated assistants, and so much more.”

Not only are Millennials willing to pay more for smart home technology, but they are expected to make up the larger group of homebuyers for the foreseeable future. That said, it’s in your best interest to give them what they want. With the right additions, you may find the return on investment well worth it. What’s more, the additions should make your home more desirable to a larger audience, which as proven invaluable in the past. In fact, you could argue that the demand smart home technology creates is worth more to investors than the monetary value of a respective piece of smart home tech. If for nothing else, demand should sell your home faster and for more money.

It’s also worth noting that younger adults aren’t the only group looking for smart home tech. As it turns out, even Baby Boomers are even likely to covet homes with smart home technology, and pay more for it. So you are only hurting your chances of selling if you don’t keep up with today’s smart home technology.

Real estate technology has officially found itself as a staple in our daily lives. Most homeowners are already using voice enabled devices to do everything from playing music to turning lights off and locking doors. As a result, it’s safe to assume those looking to buy a home would lean towards those properties that already offer the luxuries we have grown to not only love, but also expect. As an invest, it’s therefore in your best interest to provide today’s buyers with said amenities. If you can offer a product with the real estate technology people covet the most, there is no reason to believe your home won’t sell faster and for more money