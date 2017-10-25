Real Housewives of New Jersey Ep. 4: #FirstWorldProblems

I’m going to be candid. It is really hard to recap this week’s RHONJ. I used to “love” this whole cast - each of the women individually - and now I’m completely disenchanted. That said: I think it’s the best season yet, with tons of delicious drama.

As far as my frustrations: We have a Housewife and a president currently screeching on Twitter. They’re both dredging up and pointing out all possible pieces of information to use, accuse and attack. Just go check. We also have the cavalierly crass toss of a certain word that has made its way into episodes of this show. I’m wracking my brain as to why that is. It’s a word that makes me CRINGE and people I don’t like generally use it in reference to the female genitalia (to DJT’s credit, HE at least has refrained from saying it publicly since the Access Hollywood tapes. He also hasn’t uttered it on a network that largely caters to women and gay men). I am happy to report that in tonight’s episode, there is a substitute word: cookie. As in: “I know that Joshua is all about his girlfriend’s cookie, but I’d like him to remember that he came from my cookie!” But we will get to that shortly.

I still contend that Margaret is a fantastic addition to the RHONJ ensemble. I mean, how can you disagree when she is bringing the drama right away? To Siggy’s credit, she too has stepped it up in this regard this season and no one can say she isn’t being dramatic or reactive. The thing I really appreciate about Margaret though is that she gets it. As she says to Melissa while they double-date with the Joes (at La Casa Gorga while playing pool): The interpersonal issues we see between the ladies are not #FirstWorldProblems.

Margaret tells Melissa that she and Siggy have made peace...for now. This is really nice to see and all is seemingly Kumbaya, but previews indicate it’s not going to last. Are you surprised?!

Siggy kindly invites Margaret to the upcoming purse and jewelry party. The jewelry, from what I understand, is courtesy of Jodi Goldberg and her business LUXE BTQE. Siggy has told us that Jodi is the person who introduced her to Margaret. Presumably, that is how the "Powerhouse in Pigtails" is on this show, but something about that whole setup seems very unorganic to me. We'll file that one away for later.

On a more serious note, my heart truly breaks for little Milania Giudice. She is trying to come to terms with the loss of her “Nona” and is missing her dad tremendously while he’s incarcerated. She describes thinking she still sees Nona in the kitchen cooking. You can see that the emotions are raw. Milania is a spectacular young woman with a tremendous heart who I have high hopes for. I also pray she will not be adversely affected by growing up with all this drama around her. Drama that is presented on reality TV. I want to tweet out #LoveToMilania (as Margaret would title the hashtag), but wouldn’t want you all to confuse the two Milanias...Oh, never mind. The other has a different spelling and I’ve made more than ample parallels to politics for tonight.

I live for those Marge Senior scenes and I love how she’s discussing her dating life and the importance of finding someone who “is good at it.” Yes, the older Marge reinforces a lesson about great sex at any age and I’m totally here for it. I’m reminded of the time I saw Dr. Ruth Westheimer at the Israeli Day Parade on the back of a Guardian Angels’ motorcycle, I kid you not. That was so many years ago (I’m old) when Dr. Ruth was probably around Marge Senior’s age. I seriously need to Google “Dr. Ruth” as soon as I finish writing this recap.

Margaret (Jr.), the business owner, brandishes out another branding label/hashtag for her mom: #DirtyGrandma.I am discovering that this whole hashtag obsession is “Classic Marge.”

When it comes to parenting, I cannot help but feel for Teresa in her righteous indignation this episode. I’m not a fan of other people telling ME how to parent either. However, I actually think Melissa was being kind in her rebuke of Tre about toughening up on the kids and not being a pushover. Melissa calls Tre a “softy” in her testimonial. Had Teresa heard that during filming, perhaps she would have understood Melissa’s intent....Then again, who knows? These women have a penchant for taking things from 0 to 60 in a manner that deems them “batshit crazy” to us and “perfect for casting” to Bravo.

Just consider #CakeGate...which continues....

Case in point (and I almost wrote “cake in point” here): Siggy’s party (which Margaret does not attend because she is in Vegas launching her shoe line). Siggy takes a vote among her friends about the whole cake throwing debacle. She is loud because she is Siggy and it inevitably embarrasses the hell out of Melissa who is visibly cringing. Siggy proceeds to fall to the floor with dramatic flair. She has quite the audience for her faux demise, the theatrical response to Melissa finally uttering an apology.

I have to say that I really miss the Siggy Flicker who was a frequent panelist on The Wendy Williams Show. I yearn for that period of time when things were less complicated, both for her and for the viewers’ perceptions of her. If you peruse social media, you will see that fans are trying to figure out the new Siggy this season. Back when she was on Wendy’s show, I saw her as a voice of reason, a pop culture commentator and a “Relationship Expert” in the daytime talk circuit. She was really enjoyable, wise and definitely more zen. I would fully support Wendy Williams in a campaign to #BringBackSiggy. I’m going to take a moment here to reflect on the good ole days.

Siggy recently posted on social media about blocking “toxic people.” We may have to block #ToxicHousewives or The Real Shit Show in the Oval Office will quickly become our sole source of entertainment. Sad!

After watching tonight’s episode, I wasn’t in the best of moods and couldn’t exactly pinpoint why. So, I decided to pose the following questions to my son. Speaking of unsolicited parenting advice, I know it’s completely abnormal and perhaps damaging to be discussing RHONJ with one’s teen, but trust that I found him to be a completely therapeutic voice of reason. (Need a new panelist, Wendy? Perhaps a ‘junior correspondent’...)

What do you think of a husband opening a restaurant without telling his wife?

Why is she upset?! She’ll get FREE, unlimited food for life!

Melissa brings Teresa cupcakes when she arrives at her house. What’s your preference, sprinkle cookies or cupcakes?

Definitely cupcakes (#TeamTre)

Who do you think should apologize, the people who threw cake, or the person who insulted the IQs of those who threw cake?

If somebody insulted my IQ, I’d throw another cake at them.

Would you get mad at someone who told your friend you only cared about money? (Danielle relays that Dolores said this about Teresa)

I’d go out and spend that money! Will you take me to Game Stop, Mom?

Would you come back to a group of women where one called you a really vicious term? (“Prostitution Whore” And No. I did not share THIS term with my son)

No! Remember, Mom? I never spoke to Jack again after he called me a wimp during dodge ball. That was three whole years ago.

What would you do if your friend held a vote at a party with friends about your bad cake-throwing behavior?

I would definitely throw another cake at her...maybe a cream pie straight to the face.

Would you ask family members to help you start your business? (The Gorgas and Tre with the restaurant)

I think that would be a complete disaster for the customers. (#Prophetic?)

How would you feel if I broke down in tears because I was struggling to get you to tell me what’s going on in school and your life? Which is like pulling teeth by the way....(Siggy trying to talk to Josh-ooh-wah, I can relate!)

I would force my little brothers to tell you what’s going on in their school and in their lives. If that didn’t work, I’d pay them to do so.

(After playing him a clip of last week’s shenanigans): Do you think Siggy actually brought Margaret to this show? I’ve been wondering this and I have no idea.