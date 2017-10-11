Real Housewives of New Jersey Ep. 802: Etiquette & (Inadvertent) Insults to the Chef

If Dolores Catania was the sort of woman to write an etiquette book (yes, I know the Countess has that covered on RHONY), below are some thoughts she might share. I left Dolores out of my last recap unintentionally and because I'm mainly focused on what grabs me each episode, rather than religiously capturing each minute detail. Dolores DOES have an interesting storyline though. Her ex has moved back to her house in a presumably platonic roommate capacity. Meanwhile, her modelesque son is slacking off with the college application process. We see the resulting tension between Franks Junior and Senior tonight. I think Dolores deserves to have her voice heard now, so I'm going to channel some thoughts through her. Presumptuously, I give you the insight she might give you after tonight's episode (but if you’re the type to take things too seriously, remember that I am the one writing those thoughts, so do not blame-tweet Dolores!):

APPLE-OGIZE IF YOU CANNOT APOLOGIZE

This ^^ is an SNL reference, but ladies, if you see that your hostess is upset, say you're sorry for upsetting her after you throw her 1,000 dollar cake. It may make absolutely no sense that a confection would cause such commotion (isn't it meant to be eaten anyway?), but Siggy arranged the Boca trip.

So what if she insulted your intelligence, questioned your IQ, called you “animals”and came critically close to uttering the trigger word “Trash"? Suck it up. Say sorry to Siggy!

THE RULES OF WREATHS

Margaret sees the pain Teresa is in due to the recent loss of her mom and calls 1800-Rent-A Wreath (or asks a buffo Bravo intern to disrobe and join the ladies, carrying in the white wreath). They each write moving tributes to lost loved ones and everyone sheds tears. Teresa is appreciative and hugs Margaret, a woman who is an immediate hit with the other Housewives (all but the two who are notably absent!). We are also definitely seeing a softer side of Danielle - just DO. NOT. EVER. USE. THE. WORD. TRASH!! You will see...

Would it have been too much of an effort to pick up the phone - and quicker than you can say "Campanella" - have asked Siggy and Dolores along? Again, Siggy is the hostess. Even when she schools you, tells you to act your age not your shoe size, and dances you around in a dunce cap before her dearest friend (whose husband was your gynecologist?! I think HIPAA laws are OK with that...), remember that she's the one who got you into this pickle in the first place!

WHERE THERE ARE SHARKS, THERE BETTER BE A HOT LIFEGUARD

Margaret is one of those perfect cast additions, a shark thrown in to already-tempestuous waters. After a lackluster last season, the "Powerhouse in Pigtails" has accomplished more than the newbie requisite of pissing people off (Siggy and Dolores). Her offenses thus far? Snark, sarcasm, snide remarks and calling Siggy "Soggy" for acting sad. The biggest problem here: Siggy is the hostess!

Siggy's friend Laurie has considerately arranged for a lifeguard to teach Teresa to swim. MORE considerately, she has arranged for a HOT lifeguard to teach Teresa to swim. Teresa is appreciative and Danielle offers some great commentary about the lifeguard that is laden with sexual innuendo. In fact, Danielle brings up sex the ENTIRE episode (There is a reason she's been engaged NINETEEN TIMES!...Wait, that was loud. Did it just reverberate in Boca? Prime New York, can you hear me?).

Siggy is the hostess, in case I failed to mention that. Can we all take a page from her this episode? Don't leave your friends to drown...Even if you cannot count on them to keep the cake off the floor.

A ROW BY ANY OTHER NAME

In England, arguments are called "rows" and that seems like a particularly appropriate Jersey term as well. These fights conjure up images of someone being physically jerked around...but maybe that's just me. Sprinkle cookies, cake, Jersey girls are not picky about inanimate objects used as props to divide us - just make em sweet.

The fighting tonight and last week could be about anything, really. Siggy outdid herself with this trip and feels disrespected. The protocol for these shows is that when you introduce a "friend" to the group, you must act like Casting did not select her and put her through a process. Although it's clear to viewers that Margaret and Siggy were never true and tight friends, Margaret is not abiding by this protocol. Andy Cohen loves this by the way, and he will play it up (as evidenced by a poll question about Margaret on WWHL last week). It means Margaret is the pigtailed Catholic school girl hiking up her uniform skirt to make it a mini and smoking under the bleachers. Ideally, she should have had Siggy's back for at least episodes 1-3.

The most major offense of the night though is when Teresa cavalierly steps out of confectionary bounds and insults SexZChef's crab cakes. These particular Jersey girls are not known for avoiding the collateral damage of their blowups. Siggy has tried to sit everyone down and explain why she's upset, but these grown women are done being spoken to like they are children. Danielle, who's been described by her cast mates in interviews as “nurturing” and “warm”, explodes when Siggy tauntingly uses the word "trashy." Either way, before storming out of Siggy's Boca abode (which they all do), don't toss a barb at the chef, Tre!

Fortunately, Siggy is composed enough to remember SexZChef. Her maternal instincts kick in as she assures him that the drama is not about his cooking.