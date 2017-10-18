Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap Ep 803: Sorry, Not Soggy

We begin tonight’s episode with Margaret Josephs in all her pigtailed glory. She is in her mega house that is actually located somewhere near my cozy little one, on the wrong side of the George Washington Bridge (I’m from NY and after a decade in NJ, still contend that I reside in the Inferior State).

Marge has a great setup out of her home office. One of her colleagues even brings the baby to work and the team is comprised of all women. Marge Sr. is part of this team too. She is sassy and styled similarly to her daughter. You can catch her in Instagram photos also rocking pigtails.

The team is talking about cosmetic bags which are the latest addition to the Macbeth Collection by Margaret Josephs.

Just to catch you up, it seems like this line has everything from storage units to clothing to tables to eyeglass readers to shoes to accessories for your chihuahua (I made that last one up, but I might not be wrong). Margaret is kvetching about how Joe (the third Joe to be a husband on this show) “doesn’t do shit while I’m gone.” Margaret, that’s what you get for marrying a contractor! I knew it. Contractors never finish the job - Well, I have actually interviewed Margaret and she told me that Joe is a very good contractor who always finishes projects. However, in this episode she loudly sighs about the house being under construction. Since this was all filmed months ago, I may hop in my car soon and report back to you all on the progress. That wouldn’t be weird at all...

Joe is afraid another contractor is going to hit on his wife, swooping her away in the manner that he did years ago upon spotting those pigtails (she was married to Jan Josephs at the time. We actually see him later this episode. They are on great terms despite what Margaret labeled in episode 1 as a past scandal that was “the talk of the town). So, Joe refuses to hire another contractor.

Cut to MICHAEL CAMPANELLA! and Siggy making meatballs while MICHAEL CAMPANELLA!, who doesn’t look like the sort of man who wants to discuss middle aged lady drama, is forced to talk about what happened in Boca. (Please don’t get offended ladies because I’m 43 and my kids call me “middle-aged,” which I think began for them when they started calling me “mom.”) Siggy says she’s sad about Teresa and Melissa, but angry at Margaret who just joined the group and already insulted her by calling her “Soggy Flicker” for her tears post cake-isode.

We then return to Margaret’s home office. Margaret is saying she didn’t realize that not going to yoga would cause a woman without a uterus to cry. OK, it’s a jab, but I’m on both women’s sides now. Siggy was highly reactive in Boca, but she is also a sensitive woman who planned a trip and the girls did not act like ladies when they threw the 1K cake. And Margaret: Nicknames are to be spoken behind a person’s back in a way that they never discover what you said. ...Well...that’s just unrealistic advice to give someone on a reality show, so ignore me!

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA! tells Siggy to work it out with Teresa and Melissa and forget about Margaret.

“You don’t hold grudges except against your mother,” says Marge Senior when discussing how easy breezy and light Margaret (Jr.) is after she tosses out nicknames and snarky remarks to people. The younger Margaret wants people to see her the way she sees herself: she’s not a pushover and she’s someone who jokes around a lot. She thinks that she and Siggy should be able to just move forward. If you don’t like being the butt of the joke, then it’s hard to hang with Marge who even pokes fun at herself.

And now, we interrupt this recap for The Franks and Dolores show, sponsored by Muscle Milk protein powder:

Frank, Dolores’s ex, the human version of Optimus Prime (my son’s Transformers figure) , is folding laundry the wrong way...Or maybe he thinks Dolores is. Frankly, Frank doesn’t have a say. He left Dolores for another woman and she is being entirely too kind letting him live in her house as platonic roommate while she embarks on a new relationship. They discuss their clashing parenting styles and argue about babying Frankie, who is not actually a baby or even close to being one. Frankie is 18 and dropping the ball on college applications. Dolores wants Frank to say sorry for being so tough on Frankie. Frank tells Dolores he hasn’t heard her say sorry since he’s known her, a little diversionary tactic between smoothie sips. There may have been no actual protein concoction in this scene, but you will see a lot of Frank blending powder into crushed ice and whatever else. I think they both decide they have to meet somewhere in the middle as parents. They are going to take Frankie out to dinner later.

We are then blessed with a sweet Guidice-Gorga family time scene. Teresa is taking her dad’s furniture and hefting it into her house so he’s as comfortable as possible. He’s moving in after the death of his wife, Teresa and Joe’s mom. Joe and Melissa are helping out. The producers tell Joe G. to do the obligatory husband of a Real Housewife thing and ask Melissa about what happened between the ladies in Boca. Joe is thanking his lucky stars he’s spared the harping and rehashing and gets the simple sentence “Siggy thinks she’s better than us.” Joe is as confounded by this as we are. Wasn’t Siggy all about love and excessive effusiveness last season? But then Joe refers to Siggy as “Ziggy.” Clearly, he doesn’t really know her that well.

When we return to Dolores, she’s telling Frank she thinks Margaret is a snake. He responds: “Treat her accordingly.”

Next, we see Melissa at her boutique Envy. Margaret walks in because the two have bonded over being women in business. Danielle saunters in shortly thereafter and Margaret mentions the launch party for her cosmetic bags. The ladies ask if Marge has invited Siggy and if they’ve spoken. Margaret is all “it’s the most curious thing, y’know...She blocked me on social media!”

Wait, how can that be? I think that defies Bravo’s contractual obligations that dictate you must be prepared to lambaste your cast mates online. I mean, what are we to follow if they don’t follow one another?! Don’t despair: They tweet at one another and the drama plays out today months after filming. Go check.

The trio decides that Margaret needs to call Siggy on the spot so Melissa and Danielle can eavesdrop and delight in the cringe-worthy conversation. Siggy diplomatically responds that she needs to decline the invitation in light of recent events.

“I think the way Siggy behaved was so over the top, but I could move on,” says Margaret. It now dawns on her that she was cast on a Real Housewives show. “Really?” she asks Siggy, “You don’t think we could just move past it?” Hell no, Margaret. Wrong show.

And now...we return to The Franks and Dolores Show. This portion is brought to you by BodyStrong Carb Blocker Ultra (Frank doesn’t leave for restaurants pushing pasta without it).

Frank, Frankie and Dolores are out to dinner. Frank questions if he’s too tough on Frankie now that he’s home. The two parents get down to business asking Frankie what the deal is with the college application process. Frankie mentions his girlfriend and Dolores thinks it’s a really bad idea for him to be focusing on a girl at this phase of his life. Frank Sr. says that having a girlfriend in the college years was nothing but a disaster for him. At this point in the show, I’m reminded to be thankful that I didn’t go to Yeshiva University’s Stern College for Women because I’m quite certain I would have felt pressured to hurry up and get my M.R.S. degree. Crisis averted at 19. I digress...but Dolores is glad that Frank is finally figuring out how to talk to Frankie. Whatever else Frank Sr. says is dismissed as ridiculous by Dolores. They go home and immediately hit the Stairmaster.

Joe and Melissa have a sweet moment where Joe expresses concern for his dad and the desire to keep him busy during this difficult time. Little does Melissa know that entails a major surprise up ahead. Joe has purchased a restaurant without even discussing it with her first. After all the hell this caveman gave Melissa when she started Envy! The nerve! But major points to Melissa for saying something at this juncture and pointing out the chauvinistic double standard.

We shift to Siggy who is in a bar and Teresa walks in. The two are here to discuss all the crap (and what transpired over salty crab cakes) in Boca. While Siggy relays she’s upset about how things ended, Teresa says she didn’t appreciate Siggy reprimanding the other ladies. Siggy has no problem saying sorry and apologizes “for whatever came out of my mouth.” Teresa apologies too. Then we are shown Siggy going on for an eternity about Margaret. “I want to take her and pull on those pigtails until they come out of her head!” she exclaims about 45 minutes into the rant. In Teresa’s testimonial, she says she doesn’t know if this is “Soggy, Siggy or Psycho Siggy” she’s seeing tonight.

In the next scene, Teresa is with her lawyer who loves the limelight. They are going into a meeting with Gallery Books about her latest tome titled Standing Strong. She is urged by the Gallery team to “go deep, don’t have a guard up.” She’s told of her prospective readers: “They want to know that it’s not perfect when you wake up at 6 in the morning. You will help other women!” Last year, her book was number 2 on the bestseller list. With this year’s book, they would like to see it make the number 1 slot.

Meanwhile, Marge is in charge back at her house where she’s getting ready for the big cosmetic bag soiree. In a plot twist that could easily happen in my house (and it actually has!), her oven breaks and she has to find a neighbor for a food transfer. I’ve done this to the family across the street, so this was a very relatable scenario for me. She and Joe have this banter which is very common in New Jersey and which I hope she gets no flack for. Like the neighbors around me, she’s a pain in the neck to her husband when stressed out and he really seems to be humored by it. Joe tells her that if she cooked more often and more recently, then she would know the oven doesn’t work further in advance of a party. “I did cook. I heated french fries,” she replies. Joe grins. Running around crazed in her curlers, Margaret suggests ordering Chinese before getting her neighbor, the Oven Surrogate, on the line.

While all the other ladies are getting prepped for the party, Siggy and Dolores are wearing pigtails to mock Margaret and are having a sleepover. I found this to be a pretty adorable scene. They apply mud masks to suck the impurities out of their pores and do a little dance that involves a cake throw maneuver.This whole confectionary debacle will get milked for the entire season and I don’t need “Mystic Michaela” from RHOC to predict that. I like this friendship between Siggy and Dolores. I sort of want to get in on it, but have this weird feeling that Margaret would like me better. I’m not always jolly and I’m definitely lower energy than Siggy and Dolores. In case you’re wondering: this is what I do, try to find commonalities with Bravolebrities as a way of assessing likability.

At Margaret’s house, the party is under way and Melissa says the house is “over the top psychodelic and reeks of fabulosity.” The party is so groovy that even Marge’s ex husband Jan Josephs is there wearing a smile. Whatever the “talk of the town” scandal was years ago, he’s clearly over it. Or, he has just come for the cotton candy martinis. I mean, I seriously wouldn’t blame him!

Once all the ladies (minus Siggy and Dolores) show up, they discuss how “far up Siggy’s ass” Dolores is. Joe Gorga is telling Joe the contractor and some other dude how dramatic and silly women can be, how they get into these ridiculous squabbles. Cut to the women and Teresa is telling Margaret about Siggy’s disdain for her (something that producers always encourage cast members on these shows to do). Margaret decides to call Siggy and asks to meet. Surprisingly, Siggy agrees.

Amidst torrential downpours the next day, Margaret is wearing an over the top fur bolero to the local diner where Siggy is seated. Siggy begins by stating that she’s hurt. Margaret responds that she doesn’t know what she did that was so awful. She explains that a group text went out inviting Siggy and Dolores to join the ladies on their yoga excursion. Siggy explains that she introduced Margaret to the group (She omits “via Casting”) and Margaret has been completely icy to her. In Margaret’s testimonial, she addresses the “Soggy” comment with “If I had called her Saggy, it would have been much more offensive.”

Siggy proceeds to give Margaret a piece of her mind.

“That’s not very ‘women empowering,’” Margaret responds. “Sometimes you have to walk the walk in addition to talking the talk as someone who makes a living telling people to walk away from toxicity. You have to be able to laugh at yourself.” Then Margaret makes the mistake of pulling a Siggy. Much like Siggy said “I’m the most talented person I know,” Margaret says “I’m like Joan Rivers, I’m funny” to explain her prior remarks.

Siggy pulls a Kelly Bensimon and reenacts a classic scene from an early season of RHONY “This is where Joan Rivers is,” she says, raising her hand high above her head, then lowering it: “This is where you are.”

“I’ve been to a million parties at her house,” says Margaret and we are shown a picture of Margaret with the late Joan Rivers.

Siggy tells Margaret she should be on psychotropic “meds” (which I also didn’t find to be very “women empowering”, but in Siggy’s defense, who is really thinking about that when they’re in the midst of aggravating high school drama at the age of 50something? I would probably also forget about the cameras and lose my shit). Margaret responds by telling Siggy she thinks she should be on hormone replacement. Siggy says she is - That’s why she gets pellets in her ass on a regular basis. I’m 43 and mentally storing this information. Can’t hardly wait!

There’s a lot of pointless arguing after that and Siggy begins to cry. Now Margaret truly feels bad and is very sincere with Siggy about not wanting to be someone who would make her cry. “I’m not going to say something snotty,” she says remorsefully, “I’m a fucking wiseass, but I don’t want to hurt your feelings.” Siggy responds: “You don’t realize how sensitive I am!” At this point, it really hits Margaret just how sensitive Siggy is. She deflects with humor that is more suitable to Siggy’s tastes. “We’re dating,” she jokes. “We’re getting to know each other.”

Siggy decides that they’ve made some headway and are at a decent place (FOR NOW) .

“I’m not gong to let her too close, I’ll keep her at arm’s length...and baby steps,” she says in her testimonial.

“ I’m just fucking obnoxious, I cant help it,” says Margaret.

“Well, now that I know that, I won’t get as offended,” sniffs Siggy. They both joke about getting pelleted in the ass and what a fantastic bonding activity that would be if they did it together.