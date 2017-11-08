Real Housewives Of New Jersey Recap Ep. 806: Whines, Grunts & Sighs

JUST ANOTHER MANIC MONTAGE.....AND NONO IN A SPEEDO?

We begin with a montage of what all the ladies are up to. All with the exception of Danielle who only makes appearances in flashbacks and a phone call this episode. Teresa’s packing for Puerto Rico and Milania is horrified at the thought of Nono in a speedo. She shriekingly pleads with Tre not to pack the offending slab of spandex. Nono likes to assent his approval through grunts (and later on tonight, he’ll also grunt his dissent). We see Siggy going to the doctor for her butt pellets as she is badly in need of testosterone, estrogen and all the essentials that an early hysterectomy has robbed her of. She’s hoping to restore balance to her off-the-wall moods and a zing to her libido. She has brought along bestie Dolores for the appointment. After all, who doesn’t want to have their pal with them while their bare ass is on display being injected? We also see Marge Senior drive up in her blue Mini Coop with eyelashes. I’m told I need to look out for Marge Sr, because we live in the same town and she’s known in these parts (Northern NJ), always driving around in her “Beep Beep.”

BUTT PELLETS

Siggy’s excited (well, that’s not a shock!) to get her pellets because she wants to be hornier with MICHAEL CAMPANELLA! She tells Dolores she’d also rather not be “Soggy Flicker,” Margaret’s moniker for her due to all the crying over thrown cake. Dolores tells Siggy she loves her the way she is. Even if Dolores agrees that Siggy is a total basket case, she’s not going to tell her that. After all, if you look up “Loyalty” in the dictionary, you’ll see Dolores Catania’s photo. This point about Dolores’s loyalty will be stressed ad nauseum. Siggy explains to Dolores that although she met up with Marge and things seemed hopeful, the ladies were attacking Dolores’s living arrangement with her ex at Joe’s restaurant, so Siggy’s back to being mad.

Hello, Siggy?! Margaret was actually the one who stuck up for Dolores, stating her arrangements with Frank were none of anybody’s business. It’s clear that Siggy is so busy shouting and discussing herself (“I’M THE MOST TALENTED PERSON IN THE WORLD!”), she doesn’t listen to a goddamn word anybody says.

Dolores expresses she’s pissed at the ladies for discussing her personal life. Then in a testimonial, Oh So Loyal Dolores Catania trashes her good friend of 25 years, Teresa Giudice, in a backhanded manner, mentioning how Joe was accused of cheating on Teresa. Yet she, loyal Dolores, always had Tre’s back.

For some reason, Siggy is intent on defending Teresa to Dolores, but she won’t extend the same courtesy to Margaret. I personally think it’s because Siggy knows that Teresa controls this show and can have her pelleted ass kicked off of it.

“BITCH STOLE MY LOOK”

This ^^ is how Margaret greets her mom Marge Sr. The two are outside Margaret’s house sporting matching pigtails and mom is wearing daughter’s long earrings. They sit on an outdoor swing while Marge Jr. catches Mamma Marge up on Joe Gorga’s restaurant tasting.

Bravo TV

“Siggy stuck her tongue out at me,” says Margaret as if this is a totally normal exchange between two women over age 12. Her mother doubles over laughing in disbelief. Margaret talks about relating to Dolores’s unconventional relationship with her ex husband, so she wishes things weren’t so strained between the two of them. At this point, we’re shown a flashback of Marge hanging with her ex husband in her kitchen. There may once have been bad blood when Marge fled with the contractor, but she and Jan have realized they get along fabulously -

as long as they’re not married to each other!

Marge Sr. sagaciously suggests that sitting down with Dolores would be the best move for Marge. She adds the warning that Siggy might be upset about the meeting. Marge dials Dolores and although she’s met with a stilted, awkward as all hell tone on the other end, the two plan to meet up at yet another Jersey restaurant I’ve never visited (I’m keeping a list).

TAMARATATTLES.COM

DANIELLE DIALS IN

We go to Tre in Puerto Rico. Nono is grunting. Although he cannot be in the sun because he’s roasting, he’s sprawled out under direct sunlight anyway. Teresa’s daughters are acting bratty and it makes me happy that I have all boys (though, believe me, they can also act up). Danielle calls and asks “How’s Puerto Rico?” It’s as if all the horrible things that transpired with Tre and Danielle in seasons past never occurred. In her testimonial, Tre questions Dolores’s supposed “loyalty,” comparing her to Danielle who is really stepping it up as a friend.

It is a little warped since Teresa has been friends with Dolores for 25 years, but anyway....Danielle talks about how Dolores acted towards her at the restaurant tasting. Danielle doesn’t take ownership for her own aggressive and outlandish behavior towards Dolores. I still can’t make my mind up about Danielle.

People.com Teresa and her girls in Puerto Rico

BOYS WILL BE BOYS....AND DAUGHTERS WILL BE LOCKED IN THE HOUSE

We go to the Gorga house where that troglodyte, AKA Joe Giudice, is chanting the mantras of cavemen. He high-fives little Joey for having three girlfriends, then tells Antonia there’s no way she’s allowed to leave the house. Although Melissa thinks it’s adorable that traditional, Italian Joe is so strict with his daughter and adheres to old-school double standards, she tells him he’s being a little too ridiculous with Antonia. “Jesus tried to trust Adam and Eve and looked what happened,” Joe responds.

Pinterest Joe Gorga with Antonia when she was a baby

DOLORES MEETS MARGE

Dolores goes to meet Marge, but not without calling her boss - er, I mean bestie - Siggy Flicker to check that it’s alright.

“I’m glad it’s you and not me,” Siggy sings selfishly from the safety of Short Hills Mall.

Marge is sans pigtails and waiting at a restaurant table for Dolores. The two get down to business immediately and Dolores staunchly defends Siggy. She says she sees no fault in Siggy’s behavior and AGAIN, in a testimonial, says that it’s about loyalty. She isn’t going to tell Marge that she sees something wrong with Siggy’s behavior. If she has a problem with Siggy, she’ll only bring it up to Siggy.

Margaret explains to Dolores that despite what Siggy said to her, she would never question or mock Dolores’s relationship with Frank. “I have an unconventional relationship with my ex,” she tells Dolores and then breaks down talking about her estrangement with her step kids. Marge understands Dolores a bit more from this conversation: When Frank left Dolores, the other couples in Franklin Lakes would have couples’ nights and ask Dolores to watch their kids. Siggy was the person who came along and helped build Dolores up.

Now that Margaret and Dolores have made peace, Marge hopes Dolores will talk to stubborn Siggy so everyone can finally get along....Yeah, not so fast:

“YOU THROW CAKE, NOT CHEESE!”

Back in PR, Milania wants to stave off a blood sugar drop and requests a strawberry daiquiri, a sophisticated step up from last week’s juice boxes. She ends up getting cheese fries and sits with her mom splashing the cheese around. “You do that with cake, not with cheese” says Teresa. Looks like we’re going to stay on-brand with the cake-throw motif this entire season.

Teresa and Milania discuss how sad Nono has been now that Nona is gone. “I know what it’s like missing your mother. I missed you when you were away,” says Milania. Everyone’s heart breaks for Milania who is the most candid kid on TV about the tumult in her life. Despite saying “she doesn’t want to talk about it,” she hasn’t inherited her parents’ penchant for pushing things under the rug. She’s clear about the hole left by her dad being in prison and missing her departed grandmother.

“CRUSH. IS THAT WHAT YOU CALL IT? THAT’S WHAT WE CALLED IT!!!!!”

Melissa is shopping with Antonia at Kids At Heart clothing store where she tries to get her daughter to talk. “You’ll let me know if you have a crush on a boy. ‘Crush,’ is that what you call it? That’s what we called it!” Melissa exclaims excitedly. Antonia rolls her eyes and tells her mother to stop it. I can’t blame her one bit. Melissa, the vernacular has not changed that much in the last 25 years! Melissa tells Antonia she’ll talk to Joe about backing down and not being so strict (and sexist - well, I said that, Melissa didn’t).

“DON’T HAVE FOUR KIDS!”

Teresa is busy managing an attitudinal photo school courtesy of her daughters who certainly are no picnic! They’re whining and not giving their poor mom a break by displaying any congeniality. Nono is not only grunting now, but sighing audibly about his granddaughters’ disrespectful behavior (To Teresa’s credit, I hear it’s difficult for ANY mom to manage 4 girls!). “Do you have kids?” Teresa asks the photographer, “Don’t have four,” she advises.

Pinterest

DADDY DEAREST

Joe and Antonia go to Urban Air in South Hackensack, a great place to jump around, where you discover that if you’re over 35, you should tread way more carefully than your kids. I’m impressed with Joe though. He attempts a flip in the air that would kill my achy back. Antonia tells him he needs skill. They discuss Joe’s overprotective ways and this actually becomes a sweet father-daughter scene where we see how Joe adores Antonia. He agrees to ease up and be less strict...kinda, sorta....OK, not really.

“If all else fails, I reserve my right to lock her in the house and chain her up,” he says in his testimonial.

DIVORCE AND DOUBLE DATING

Nothing about Dolores Catania is conventional this season, so it’s unsurprising that she and Frank are double dating with Siggy and MICHAEL CAMPANELLA! Siggy opens up the conversation by offering Dolores the shirt off her back after Dolores compliments it. “I can’t wear it twice, you can have it!” is Siggy’s characteristically ultra-over the top response. Siggy asks what it’s been like for Frank and Dolores to live together. Does Frank ever simply meander into Dolores’s bed due to old habits?

Frank asks Siggy “how are the pellets?” Siggy is happy to report that she’s more horny than ever for MICHAEL CAMPANELLA! and the two proceed to have a mini make-out session at the table demonstrating their love. Frank suggests they get a room, but not before they all discuss giving Margaret a second chance. Siggy finds it interesting that Marge cried during her one on one with Dolores, but had little tolerance for her tears. Still, Dolores is Siggy’s ride or die.

So Siggy declares she’ll attempt to give Margaret a second chance upon Dolores’s recommendation. The table toasts to that...

SIGGY’S MINIONS

...But not so fast: We see Siggy throwing passive aggressive digs Marge’s way in the coming attractions for next week’s episode. Cut to the present day: Siggy has made it abundantly clear she’s still gunning for Marge. Just see her Facebook, Instagram, Twitter......and the many, many, many Siggy “Minion” accounts all over Twitter. (Seriously, check it out. It’s a freakin’ hot mess!)

TERESA GETS CANDID

We conclude with a touching scene that made me cry. Teresa and her dad are discussing how difficult the girls have been. Teresa admits she’s angry at her husband for putting her in this position and causing her to lose precious months with her mom while she was away. They both cry at the loss of Nona and express that they’re glad to have each other. Nono tells Teresa she needs to crack down on those girls and be stricter with them just as he was with Tre and Joe. “Next time, I take off my belt,” he jokes (or maybe he’s serious?).

Tune in next week for Marge’s Siggy impersonation and a fresh new fight...or two. So far, this has been a season that does not disappoint with delivering the drama!

Daily Mom An older picture of Teresa with her mom and dad