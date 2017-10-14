"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star and New York Times Best Selling Author Teresa Giudice-"Standing Strong" and Moving Forward

“Resilience” does not begin to describe Teresa Giudice. During her wild ride on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” she has battled fellow co-stars, given birth to her youngest daughter, and launched an empire. While legal battles have thrown curve balls her way, Giudice is standing tall, standing firm, and “Standing Strong” (also the title of her new memoir). I sat down to chat with Teresa about her new life as a single mother, why Teresa initially reached out to returning original Housewife Danielle Staub to begin with, and what keeps her going when the days get extra challenging.

Your book “Standing Strong” is probably your best and most revealing one yet. It’s a fantastic story of really bringing yourself back to life in a way. Oh you liked it, I am so glad! I think it’s going to be everyone’s favorite.

The show takes on a different tone this year, with Danielle Staub returning to the fold after a five year absence and new Housewife Margaret Jacobs in the mix. It almost seems that not only are you the matriarch of your family, but you are now the matriarch of this cast! Yeah it does feel that way! (laughs). As you see, the season does start in a hard way with the passing away of my mother. I didn’t really even want to film to be honest. The girls were amazing though. They were there for me and it really kept my mind busy, otherwise I feel like I would have just literally crumbled.

Between reading the book and seeing you as the season is unfolding, we definitely are seeing a growth in you; not so much a “new” Teresa, but almost an even better Teresa. I definitely agree. I mean, how I was from the beginning, yes there has definitely been a change, especially with everything that I have gone through.

You were very revealing in the book, especially with your anger towards your husband Joe about your financial issues that have dominated your lives recently and affected you and your family greatly. What brought on that new way of thinking? You know what it really was?-I lost my mom. I was so very angry and I started thinking that the eleven and a half months that I was away that I could have been spending with my mom. Writing the book was very therapeutic for me. I became very angry with Joe and it felt really good to get it all out. Joe is aware of it and I hope that when he comes home, things are going to be very different.

Speaking of things being different, you have original Housewife Danielle Staub returning to the fold this season. What was it like having her come back onto the show with both of you in such new places in your lives? Listen, I reached out to her when I came back from being away. I was thinking about her while I was away actually. I am now a single mom and I started to think that I really felt bad for her that, with her as a single mom as well, her job was taken away as well after Season Two because the other Housewives didn’t want to film with her. I wanted to let her know that I had absolutely nothing to do with it. I never wanted her job taken away from her, especially with me now as a single mom as well. I just wanted her to know that. I knew she loved yoga, so we did a yoga class, and then we went to get coffee after. We talked and I told her exactly that. Right after that, my mother got sick and Danielle was texting me every day and asking how my mom was doing, which was very sweet. Our friendship is growing; you will see it all play out on the show.

With Jacqueline (Laurita) leaving, you definitely needed a refresh and some new blood brought into the show and so far, it seems that new Housewife Margaret Jacobs is exactly that. Oh she definitely is, she is a breath of fresh air for sure. I love her pigtails and we also really clicked on the show; I love her. She is quick on her feet and she definitely speaks her mind; I am all about speaking my mind as you know. I like a confident woman like her who is strong; I am all about empowering women like that.

As I mentioned earlier your new book “Standing Strong” is very revealing and you definitely show us the most Teresa that we have ever seen in this book. Can we expect more books? Yes, absolutely! I actually want to write fiction novels. I am a four time New York Times Best Selling author, so why not keep going, right? I also want to do more cookbooks definitely.

Now as a veteran Housewife, you are one of the women on the franchise that the LGBT community absolutely adores the most, you have to know that! Aww I love the LGBT community! I was saying earlier that when Joe comes home, he needs to redo his entire wardrobe. He’s not going to be dressing the way he used to dress! We’re talking skinny jeans, the whole bit! (laughs). He looks really good. He loves working out, that’s his thing. He has lost about forty pounds already.

The past few years for you have been extremely challenging. With all of the trials and tribulations that you have been going through, what continues to inspire you on a daily basis? My children, without a doubt. The are my absolute everything. They are the entire reason that I am “Standing Strong”!

Photos courtesy of Bravo