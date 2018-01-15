My husband and I were having a great conversation recently regarding standing up for what’s right concerning your team. He is in the Army National Guard and manages soldiers daily. While we we talking, he expressed that he will always stand up for what’s right for his team. Even if it causes him to become a target for mistreatment, he has to defend what’s right. I totally agree with his thought process on this. Silence isn’t an option, especially when you’re in a leadership position. Have you ever heard that silence is agreement? It’s true. One thing I have seen in different work environments is people witnessing wrong behavior or activity but refusing to speak up about it. Their silence and not wanting to get involved doesn’t help anything. However, they would complain among each other with no resolve.

Some of the wisest advice I ever heard was from my pastor, Pastor Regina Harris. In a bible study, she advised us never to tell our problems to anyone that can’t do anything about it. It’s a waste of time. This hit home because I was guilty! I would whine and vent about things to people who had no power to solve the issues I was concerned about. I had to learn wisdom in who I talked to about matters that needed to be fixed.