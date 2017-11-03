Real Ones: Tenelle and Fiji

"If my singing makes you smile, and a smile can change the world...I want to make the world smile" - Tenelle Christine Luafalemana

The amazing and beautiful Tenelle is on it again! Her blend of island and soul truly is mesmerizing and we have the opportunity to premier her new video, “Real One” ft. Fiji. Ask Fiji what he thinks of this collaboration, “I am honored to be part of an incredible journey with an incredible artist such as Tenelle.”

Tell us about the filming for this video and the concept?

My album, “For The Lovers” was a HUGE piece of my heart; shaped by the “Realest One”, George “Fiji” Veikoso. Both of us have so much in common. Love and discernment being the strongest of them all.

Before recording sessions with Fiji and Chaz Toney (my producer), we had many start-up rituals to set the atmosphere in our studio space. Some day’s we’d hit up 7-11 and talk for hours about what was on our minds, some days we’d watch videos from activist, Dick Gregory to soak up knowledge and call it a night, or some days we’d just laugh at each other and then go into deep conversation LOL.

The song “Real One” was created from our eyes. It was created because energies and familiar paths Fiji, Chaz, and myself share. “Real One” was intended to bring awareness to the ones that rather affiliate with unreal. It was intended to bring light to dark situations and bring light to my own personal life. Life is a beautiful thing and it sucks when you allow expectation to rob your peace.

“Real Ones" will tell you the truth.

What was it like working with Fiji and getting him for this video?

Fiji is FAMILY to me. Truth is, we are each other’s favorite; eating partners, gambling partners, drinking partners, people watching partners, laughing partners, and etc. These common denominators will obviously mean that we will collectively make great music partners! LOL

The love we both have for POLYNESIA is the reason why we love music the way we do! The love we have for music is the reason why we travel and observe THE WAY we do. “Real One” was a video shot by Osnizzle from Honolulu, HI. When recording the music video of “Real One”, we planned the music video in 2 days and with $2.00 in my bank account. The importance of appreciating time and staying true to oneself was my focal point in capturing the MOMENTS in this video.

Who directed the video?

When creating with Osna, there is no direction… we just flow. The beauty comes in the editing!