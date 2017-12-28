Real Science or a "Recipe For Cake"?

During the dictatorship in Brazil newspapers were censored, usually at the last moment. Editors took to replacing banned articles with a column entitled “Recipe for Cake”. Readers soon understood these recipes, often on the front page, were a way of saying, “We have been censored, you are not getting all the facts.”

Journalism and science share, or should share, practices designed to protect the integrity of efforts to uncover objective truth. But if you watch Fox News you see willful replacement of facts by factual distortions, cake with missing ingredients. There are instances where more respectable mainstream news outlets also fail to tell the whole truth. Trump may not have been mimicking a disabled reporter when he made those odd gestures; he used the same ones to mime Ted Cruz’s confusion over a debate question.

While scientists funded by commercial interests sometimes lie, the vast majority of them stick to the scientific method. This asks that every discovery be questioned, tested, and then retested by other scientists. Only then is a discovery announced, usually in a conditional way. If there’s a better way of guaranteeing that facts and theories are accurate, I don’t know of it.

When financially compromised politicians who know nothing about science, risk people’s lives by attacking it and get away with it, something has to be done. Would voters vote for politicians if they knew they intended to do this? I don’t think so. Unfortunately, science policy is rarely discussed during campaigns; not medical science, not environmental science, not even science as an economic driver.

Science Debate, an organization I’m part of, is persuading voters that science is important and providing them with their House, Senate, and Gubernatorial candidates’ answers to 10 science questions. These will then be entered onto our online interactive map as the 2018 election approaches. We’ll do the same in 2020.