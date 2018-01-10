Reality Check: Global Progress Is Not Inevitable

Let’s get real. 2017 was not the best year ever.

Both Kristof and Gates are heroes of mine. They are among the best at what they do, and I understand their efforts to take on the pessimists, those who believe that the world is going to hell in a handbasket, and those who heave sighs of helplessness. And while the progress they each point to is indeed real, I have to argue that 2018 is not a time for sunny optimism either. The plain truth is this: the world today is becoming more dangerous, more volatile and more fragile. Unless we recognize this reality, we won’t turn things around.

We are living in an age of violence. An unprecedented 66 million people have been forced to flee their homes because of violence; that number rises every day. Conflict has some 20 million people on the brink of starvation. Meanwhile, the U.S. and North Korea are flirting with confrontation. The Doomsday Clock was reset in 2017 to its closest point to midnight in 60 years. A misstep now—whether with respect to North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Iran, or the U.S. and China—could unleash uncontrollable, far-reaching and extraordinarily violent consequences. The U.N. multilateral system that ushered in the era of relative peace and growth in the second half of the 20th century is weak and under attack, despite the efforts of a very capable Secretary-General. All in all, the world is less stable today than at any time in the past 40 years.

True, we have made great strides against global hunger. For years, improved seeds and science brought dramatic reductions in the world’s malnourished and hungry. But conflict is reversing these gains. Last night 820 million people went to bed hungry—a staggering 40 million more than just two years ago. If we want to eliminate hunger, we have to invest not just in better farming techniques. We must invest in peace.

Today, conflict is THE driver of extreme poverty. Ten years ago 80 percent of humanitarian crises were caused by natural disasters; today 80 percent are caused by conflict. We are witnessing a 25-year peak in global violence, with more than 400 violent political conflicts around the world. These conflicts have led to an increase in the number of failing and fragile states—again, after years in which this number declined.

Yet even as philanthropists like Gates tackle global health, political leaders retreat from the very policies that led to the dramatic reduction in global poverty. With the rise in nationalism and the rejection of open borders and trade, we are moving away from a system that yielded significant global benefits. The world’s major powers have little appetite to resolve the world’s worst conflicts, in places such as Syria, South Sudan, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Yemen. And climate change, which impacts low-income countries most because they tend to be in the hottest, most vulnerable places, will exacerbate conflicts in the years to come, leading to even more fragile states, more violence, more hunger and more poverty.

Look, I believe that we can build a better world, that progress is possible. Every day I see the many bright lights in our world that are making a positive difference. But progress is not inevitable. The next wave of progress will only come when we can bring as much imagination to promoting peace as we have to fighting global health emergencies like Ebola and AIDS. Just as we have rethought how to reduce child mortality and tackle malaria, we must find innovative ways to strengthen justice systems and build strong institutions. We must find new ways to manage and resolve conflicts and create better governance systems.

Finally, we must ensure that the forces of shared society prevail against the forces of segregated society. If we retreat behind the walls of nationalism, tribe and religion, then we are doomed. If we fail to summon the same sense of shared responsibility, collective commitment, and steely determination that prevailed in World War II, that beat back global Communism, then our world will not get better. So let’s set aside cheery optimism and premature celebrations. Let’s forsake shiny solutions. The world needs inspired realists who understand the hard, harsh and sometimes harrowing work ahead. Creating secure, sustainable, peaceful and just communities is the toughest challenge there is. It is the most urgent calling of our times.