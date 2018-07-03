RELATIONSHIPS
07/03/2018 04:18 pm ET

26 Hilariously Honest Tweets About How Sex Changes After Marriage

"Just put on fancy socks and a night shirt with no food stains so I can try to seduce my husband later."
headshot
By Kelsey Borresen

Sex after marriage gets a bad rap for being bland, predictable or totally nonexistent

And while that isn’t true for many couples (as our readers have informed us), there’s no denying that your sex life does change after you’ve been married a while, thanks to kids, work, bills and other distractions and responsibilities. 

The good news? These changes are totally normal, surprisingly universal and dare we say, hilarious in certain contexts. Below, we’ve gathered 26 relatable tweets that capture the reality of married sex.

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Married Life
headshot
Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Marriage Family And Relationships
26 Hilariously Honest Tweets About How Sex Changes After Marriage
CONVERSATIONS