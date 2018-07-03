26 Hilariously Honest Tweets About How Sex Changes After Marriage

Sex after marriage gets a bad rap for being bland, predictable or totally nonexistent.
And while that isn’t true for many couples (as our readers have informed us), there’s no denying that your sex life does change after you’ve been married a while, thanks to kids, work, bills and other distractions and responsibilities.
The good news? These changes are totally normal, surprisingly universal and dare we say, hilarious in certain contexts. Below, we’ve gathered 26 relatable tweets that capture the reality of married sex.
1
If you've been married for any length of time, you've thought about grocery shopping during sex. Don't front.— Stabbatha Christy (@LoveNLunchmeat) February 15, 2018
2
Wife and I have reached that age where foreplay is just us describing things we'd probably do to each other if we weren't so achy.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) March 9, 2017
3
Single: We do it like rabbits— eric (@ericsshadow) November 14, 2017
Married: I submitted the proper request form but haven’t heard back yet
4
Just put on fancy socks and a night shirt with no food stains so I can try to seduce my husband later.— Ashley Austrew (@ashleyaustrew) January 23, 2016
5
Turned my wife on last night by using the sleep apnea hose to swing onto our bed like Tarzan.— Martin Munson (@wickedimproper) April 7, 2018
6
Husband just freed a few pieces of Cool Ranch Dorito from my hair while hugging me and this is how sex starts.— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) May 13, 2017
7
Husband: wanna have a quickie?— The Winegasm (@ohmygrapeness) February 23, 2018
Me: As opposed to what?
8
Sometimes my husband spices things up by raising his hand to ask if he can see my boobs.— Dorky Romano (@SuperApple80) April 7, 2018
9
My wife and I did it in bed for 2 hours last night. But we still didn’t finish the crossword.— Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) March 30, 2018
10
I don’t think my wife realizes that the FREE SEX coupons I gave her last Valentine’s Day are about to expire.— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) February 12, 2018
11
Family vacations are great if you ignore all the money you spend and sex you don’t have.— not the WORST mom 🤔 (@nottheworstmom) June 10, 2018
12
[kissing]— Eggzacklee (@Mr_Kapowski) April 10, 2017
Wife: *breathy whisper* Do you want to take my shirt off?
Me: *breathy whisper* I'm not wearing your shirt
13
WIFE: Wanna fool around?— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) March 31, 2018
ME: Sure!
WIFE: *puts on Groucho glasses*
14
My husband just cancelled the plans we’d made for tonight without talking to me first and I’ve honestly never been more turned on in my life.— not the WORST mom 🤔 (@nottheworstmom) March 3, 2018
15
Husband got excited thinking I was touching myself under the covers but I was actually just opening a Kit Kat I didn't wanna share.— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) December 30, 2015
16
me: Wanna have sex?— Josh (@iwearaonesie) November 2, 2016
wife: No
me *unpauses movie*
17
ME: I thought we'd try something new in the bedroom tonight— Michael 🕶 (@Home_Halfway) December 19, 2017
WIFE: Oh really, I like that
ME: *holds her hands* Babe, let's tape the bed to the ceiling so we can sleep like bats
18
Married pillow talk is just farting back and forth in bed.— Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) April 12, 2018
19
It’s pretty fun how we hit our sexual prime about the same time our husbands start tucking their shirts into their cargo shorts— OldCardigan (@MizzusT) May 7, 2018
20
my wife & I just invented a new sex position called "when was the last time YOU washed the fucken dishes"— Grant Tanaka (@GrantTanaka) September 2, 2017
21
MARRIED SEXT— Will Rodgers (@WilliamRodgers) May 23, 2016
Her: Is it in?
Him: Not yet
Her: Put it In now!
Him: Ok it's in
Her: And set the timer! Im not eating burnt lasagna again!
22
Not to brag, but my wife and I broke our bed tonight.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 9, 2018
We were sitting on it watching YouTube videos with our four kids, but, hey, still an accomplishment.
23
A massage is a great gift to tell your partner, "I love you, but here, let someone else touch you intimately."— Michael 🕶 (@Home_Halfway) January 18, 2016
24
[married sex]— Jersey (@better_off_dad) June 21, 2018
Her: You breath funny when you do that.
Me: Just read your book.
25
Wife: Heading up to bed *winks*— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) August 7, 2017
[30 min later]
Wife: ...where is he?
Me: (laying perfectly still in floral camo that matches the sheets)
26
My favorite position for my husband in bed? On his side so he doesn’t snore.— SpacedMom (@copymama) November 3, 2017