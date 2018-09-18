Ariana Grande is taking a breather.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” the singer-songwriter’s camp told People on Monday. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

The news comes just 10 days after Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose at the age of 26.

Though the former couple seemed to have their fair share of problems, it appears that Grande is mourning Miller and is haunted by the loss.

“i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” she wrote on Instagram last week, alongside a throwback video of the pair sharing a laugh. “I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do.”

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester via Getty Images Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert held June 4, 2017, just weeks after a deadly terrorist attack following her concert in the English city.

The 25-year-old pop star was expected to make an appearance at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night after a photo of a preliminary seating chart made the rounds on Twitter.

But Grande and her fiancé, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson, decided to skip the show, her reps told People on Monday.