Ariana Grande is taking a breather.
“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” the singer-songwriter’s camp told People on Monday. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”
The news comes just 10 days after Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose at the age of 26.
Though the former couple seemed to have their fair share of problems, it appears that Grande is mourning Miller and is haunted by the loss.
“i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” she wrote on Instagram last week, alongside a throwback video of the pair sharing a laugh. “I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do.”
The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer has also been coping with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder since a terrorist attack following her 2017 concert in Manchester, England, killed 22 people.
The 25-year-old pop star was expected to make an appearance at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night after a photo of a preliminary seating chart made the rounds on Twitter.
But Grande and her fiancé, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson, decided to skip the show, her reps told People on Monday.
Here’s hoping she and Davidson are spending some quality self-care time on their six beanbags until she feels more fully recovered.