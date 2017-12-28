Reasons Your Wedding Will Be Amazing (Even If It’s Not Perfect)

I get it – your wedding day is a big deal, and you’re spending a lot of money, so it’s only natural that you want everything to be perfect. You’re likely driving yourself crazy stressing over all of the details - envisioning the perfect day and scared it will be anything less. I’m here to tell you your wedding will be amazing even if all of those details don't turn out exactly how you imagine them to be. Trust me on this, your wedding doesn't have to be perfect to be amazing.

I know you don’t want to hear this, but it is highly unlikely that everything will be perfect. It’s pretty much impossible for every minuscule little detail to go exactly as planned. All the expert planning in the world can’t eliminate Mother Nature from down pouring on your ceremony, or the limo breaking down, or your fiancé’s crazy cousin from bumping into your wedding cake.

While everything might not go exactly to plan, there will still be plenty of things that will be downright amazing.

You will celebrate with your family and friends!

How many times in your life will you have all of you and your fiancé’s family and friends in one room together? You get to have the most amazing day with every single person you love and they will all be there for you. To support you. To wish you happiness. To celebrate your love for each other. You’ll laugh, you’ll dance, you’ll toast, you’ll cry tears of joy. You get to spend an entire day just having fun with everyone you love and you just can’t get any more perfect than that.

You’ll look amazing!

No other time in your life will you put more effort into looking your best. You’ll have dress fittings and hair and makeup trials. Your wedding dress and your fiancé’s suit will probably be the most expensive outfits you will ever wear, and then there’s the shoes and jewelry. It’s not every day you get to strut around in a dress worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Your hair and makeup will all be done up and you’ll feel and look fabulous! How freaking amazing is that!

You’ll create lifelong memories!

Weddings are about creating memories, and the entire day will be filled with moments that you will remember for the rest of your life. Even if your flowers wilt and dinner is served late, it will be the moment you saw your fiancé for the first time that you will remember in twenty years. Your first dance, the time spent with your bridesmaids, walking down the aisle with your parents. That my little bride friends is what makes a wedding amazing.

You’ll be married!