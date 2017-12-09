Watch Rebel Wilson Re-enact Her 'Pitch Perfect' Audition

Rebel Wilson surprised “Pitch Perfect” fans when she re-enacted her audition for the movie on Friday’s broadcast of “The Graham Norton Show” on BBC One.

The Australian actress busted out her rendition of Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory” for the audience, complete with body percussion.

“I was the first person cast in ‘Pitch Perfect,’” Wilson told Norton.

“I was cast four months before anybody else, and I did have to sing in the audition,” she said. “I was a little nervous but I thought, just crush it.”

The success of the first two movies in the franchise stunned her co-stars, Wilson also revealed.

“It’s so cool because we’re all friends in the cast, and we want to work together again,” she added. “It’d suck if they were all bitches.”