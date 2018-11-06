Rebel Wilson Apologizes For Claiming To Be First Plus-Size Romantic Comedy Star

Rebel Wilson said she was “deeply sorry” for claiming in an interview last week that she’s the first plus-size actress to star in a romantic comedy.

The “Pitch Perfect” and “Bridesmaids” star issued a strongly worded apology in series of tweets Monday evening.

In a couple of well-intentioned moments, hoping to lift my fellow plus sized women up, I neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain before me like Mo’Nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake and likely many others. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 5, 2018

With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful. To be part of a problem I was hoping I was helping makes it that much more embarrassing & hard to- — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 5, 2018

acknowledge. I blocked people on Twitter because I was hurting from the criticism, but those are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less. Again, I am deeply sorry. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 5, 2018

“I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful,” she wrote, acknowledging that she “neglected to show the proper respect” to Queen Latifah, Mo’Nique and other plus-size actresses who’ve appeared in rom-coms.

Wilson sparked outrage after her claim during an Oct. 31 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote her new movie, “Isn’t It Romantic.” The film sees the Aussie-born actress playing a jaded, unlucky-in-love New Yorker who wakes up after an accident to find herself trapped in a “Pretty Woman”-style romantic comedy.

In what appeared to be an attempt to explain why she believes “Isn’t It Romantic” breaks away from Hollywood rom-com tropes, Wilson told DeGeneres, “I’m proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy.”

The star’s remark instantly went viral, with people on Twitter blasting Wilson for overlooking Queen Latifah in “Last Holiday” and Mo’Nique in “Phat Girlz.”

I still can’t believe that Rebel Wilson doubled down on the lie that she’s the first fat actress to star in a rom-com. Like Mo’Nique didn’t snag a handsome doctor in Phat Girlz! Like Queen Latifah didn’t get Common AND LL Cool J! — Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@freeblackgirl) November 3, 2018

I love @RebelWilson as much as the next girl, but she isn’t the first plus sized woman to play the lead in a romantic comedy. Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique have both played romcom leads 🤔 https://t.co/l2uEpwvcsF — Halfapintdoll (@Halfapintdoll) November 1, 2018

Others argued that Wilson’s comment amounted to an example of black erasure in popular culture.

Take a second to read this thread. While this @RebelWilson debate may be new to some, Black fat women have continually faced erasure at the hands of white women so it's nice to be able to take a break from fighting. Thank you @clairewillett, a true ally. https://t.co/njQEhzWy09 — Inemesit The Great (@InemesitTG) November 4, 2018

Wilson, meanwhile, was further lambasted when she blocked some Twitter users who were critical of her remarks, inspiring a #RebelWilsonBlockedMe hashtag.

I shared my honest & respectful thoughts on Rebel Wilson’s erasure of iconic plus sized women before her.



Her blocking a fellow plus woman in this industry is a reminder that she doesn’t want to acknowledge her plus peers but rather ignore them entirely. pic.twitter.com/icUvY9QrCR — Nabela (@Nabela) November 3, 2018

::grin:: #RebelWilsonBlockedMe



(I didn't even say anything super harsh)



Where's the party? pic.twitter.com/piTogG707E — Geek Ghoul Diva 👻 (@geekgirldiva) November 4, 2018

By Saturday, Mo’Nique herself had chimed in.

Hey my sweet sister. Let’s please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities. Take a moment and know the history. DON’T BE A PART OF ERASING IT. I wish you the best. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) November 3, 2018