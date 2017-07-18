Someone Recast 'Hocus Pocus' To Give It Some Serious Black Girl Magic

This is the reboot we totally need.

Twitter user Persephone stirred up some genuine excitement on Saturday when she posted her idea for a reboot of the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus.” The new version would take place in New Orleans and include Creole culture. So instead of some old black magic, these witches would be Voodoo Queens.

And the best part, by far, is Persephone’s suggested cast.

So this image. Stay w me. Hocus Pocus remake w these 3. Chance the Rapper as Max, Quvenzhané Wallis as lil sis & Zendaya as Allison. pic.twitter.com/gkwy14oFmU — Persephone (@ASamantha) July 15, 2017

Kendrick Lamar as the voice of Thackery Binx. We need this for the culture. — Persephone (@ASamantha) July 15, 2017

Um, yes please!

The original 1993 version of the film, set in Salem, Massachusetts, didn’t have a single minority lead. A few old classics have been rebooted to have more diverse casting in lead roles, such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spider-man: Homecoming,” and “Aladdin.”

People were absolutely hyped about the idea.

I'm here for it. Here for it. Here for it. Here for it. pic.twitter.com/CHRUjHqMwh — Tallawah (@positiviTeee) July 17, 2017

Kevin Hart as Billy Butcherson aka The Zombie — Dartunorro Clark (@DartDClark) July 16, 2017

Hecks yeah Janelle with that enchanting voice bringing kids to their doom and "I put a spell on u" with a twist would be perfect 4 Taraji! — Keisha Renee (@Broadwaybandit5) July 16, 2017

Just take it all now! pic.twitter.com/PK6nIjCTQH — Everywhere But There (@foodsnob10) July 16, 2017

Ima need you to write your thoughts down and propose this to someone (not lifetime) and get this ball going... you on to something girl! — WhosRoman (@ThisGuyRoman) July 16, 2017

It’s so perfect. I need it now! pic.twitter.com/CmDl9ZwwMb — Jordan Edwards (@JordanEdwards) July 18, 2017

Hold the fuck up this is perfect — Awkward Alanna (@awkward_alanna) July 18, 2017

Let me just say on behalf of all African American born in the 90s... WE ARE WITH YOU ! pic.twitter.com/FMaSQnikcQ — Tony DreamChaser (@trulifeofdream) July 17, 2017

The Ricans are here too, we support this idea. — Leo (@leos_haus) July 18, 2017

Holy fuck. Fuck me up. Come on @ava — KJB Meets World (@kjbmeetsworld) July 17, 2017

My initial reaction was do NOT remake Hocus Pocus but this would actually be awesome. — Danny Conover (@TempestKey) July 17, 2017