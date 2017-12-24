Recognized | Facebook's Facial Recognition is Evolving

Christina Hudler | Hudler Social

"Bob Smith added 1 photo that might include you. Go to photo review to see it."

This is yet another step in the evolution of Facebook's Facial Recognition Technology, and this feature could be rolling out in our near future. With the advancement of their FRT (okay, maybe I shouldn't use the shorthand on that one) comes more ways to be sure that you are the only one using your pictures.

Ever heard a horror story from someone about their pictures being taken and used on another profile? One that isn't theirs and is sending out links in messages to all their friends. This happens more often than we may realize, and Facebook is taking steps to prevent those kinds of things. I mean, the only way we should be giving our friends accidental viruses should be the good ol' fashioned way - by going to visit with them when we don't know yet that we're sick.

As with other features, this one has a few people up in arms regarding security.

What if I post a picture and a complete stranger can see it now because Facebook's FRT (ha, still using it!) thinks they're in it?

What if I post a picture to a closed audience and someone else on my list sees it because a stranger in the background looks like them?

These kinds of things came to my mind too, so I looked more into it. What I found is that Facebook makes it clear that people will only be notified if they are part of the audience for you picture. Posting it publicly? Well, that's game on. Posting a picture of your sister to bring attention to you planning her surprise birthday party? You're all good, the secret is safe with Facebook.

But this isn't the only thing happening in the world of Facebook when it come to facial recognition. Nope, they are also making things a bit easier for those with visual impairments.

Two years ago, they launched an automatic alt-text tool, which describes photos to people with vision loss. Now, thanks to FRT, people using this tool know who appears in their feed photos, even if they're not tagged. And anything that helps with accessibility is a plus in my book!