Record Number Of Women Elected To U.S. House

Americans elected a record number of women to the U.S. House in the 2018 midterms.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, with a few tight races still left to call, there were at least 96 women elected to the House ― reaching a historic high.

Currently there are 84 women serving in the House of Representatives, according to The Los Angeles Times. The previous record high was 85 congresswomen, per the Congressional Research Service.

Women already broke barriers in the lead-up to the general election, with a record number of women nominated in 2018, including an unprecedented number of women of color.

Several women elected to Congress on Tuesday night will be sure to go down in America’s history books: Rashida Tlaib in Michigan and Ilhan Omar in Minnesota became the first Muslim women elected to the body, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York became the youngest congresswoman ever, at age 29. Ayanna Pressley became the first black congresswoman out of Massachusetts.