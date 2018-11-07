POLITICS
11/07/2018 12:58 pm ET

Record Number Of Women Elected To U.S. House

Female candidates broke several records in the 2018 midterm elections.
By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman

Americans elected a record number of women to the U.S. House in the 2018 midterms.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, with a few tight races still left to call, there were at least 96 women elected to the House ― reaching a historic high.

Currently there are 84 women serving in the House of Representatives, according to The Los Angeles Times. The previous record high was 85 congresswomen, per the Congressional Research Service.

Women already broke barriers in the lead-up to the general election, with a record number of women nominated in 2018, including an unprecedented number of women of color.

Several women elected to Congress on Tuesday night will be sure to go down in America’s history books: Rashida Tlaib in Michigan and Ilhan Omar in Minnesota became the first Muslim women elected to the body, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York became the youngest congresswoman ever, at age 29. Ayanna Pressley became the first black congresswoman out of Massachusetts.

A wave of women was inspired to run for office for the first time after Donald Trump won the presidency. Trump has had an ongoing history of making sexist comments about women and has also been accused of sexual misconduct or assault by more than 20 women.

New Democratic congresswomen: Rashida Tlaib in Michigan, Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York and Ilhan Omar in Minnesota.
Rashida Tlaib; Scott Eisen/Getty Image; J Pat Carter for the Washington Post; Emilie Richardson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
New Democratic congresswomen: Rashida Tlaib in Michigan, Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York and Ilhan Omar in Minnesota.

Sarah Ruiz-Grossman
Reporter, HuffPost
