Recovery-Ready Communities, Made Possible by Families Everywhere

By Molly Smith and Justin Luke Riley

For many people in or seeking lifelong recovery, a dynamic support system is one of the keystones of overall well-being. Families – whether they’re the ones we’re born with or the ones we create—may have the opportunity to be our most loyal allies. Recovery can play a significant role in bringing families back together. We know because we’ve seen and experienced it.

This holiday season, we encourage individuals and families in recovery to express gratitude and ask how they can support one another. Here’s our approach:

Dear Amy, Mom and Dad,

Spending quality time with you is one of the most profound gifts of recovery. Thank you for showing me that asking for help is admirable because it allows me to grow into the best version of myself. My journey wouldn’t be the same without parents who opened up their basement to me for half a year when I needed a place to regroup. Life would be boring without a sister whose positivity and open-mindedness bring a little ease to the weight of the world. Your love and support is the force that drives me to become a better daughter, sister, ally and friend.

With gratitude,

Molls

Mom, Dad and Meghan,

We have now been able to celebrate 10 holiday seasons as a family that’s been restored by recovery. Sometimes, I truly cannot believe it. Without your bravery and courage, I do not think I would even be alive today. In my wildest dreams, I never imagined I would be happily married and a father of two extraordinary children. Two children that love their “Mimi, Papi, and their Auntie Meggy.” We are so grateful for the joy you bring them. Thank you for believing in me, especially when I did not believe in myself. I have purpose today, I am a leader today, and most of all, I am thriving in recovery.

Your son,