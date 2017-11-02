Recycling Programs as Fundraising Opportunities

This post is sponsored by PepsiCo Recycling, the nationwide initiative on a mission to increase the U.S. beverage container recycling rate through community engagement. TerraCycle® is proud to spread awareness about the PepsiCo Recycle Rally, one of the nation’s leading beverage container recycling initiatives for K-12 schools.

When we think about sustainability, we often think of preserving natural resources while trying to minimize our human impact on the environment, but it is also a term that can used to qualify the economic, environmental and social health of individuals and communities. In the U.S. and around the world, there is inequality, poverty, political unrest, lack of access to fresh food, clean water and education and other sustainable development issues. How do we improve the quality of life for people on the planet?

The challenge is getting around the limitations of resource systems. Governments and municipalities may not have the means or the vision to promote social equity and allocate of resources necessary to foster positive change; like all matters of infrastructure, limitations come down to be a matter of economics. Thus, it ends up being private entities like non-profit and charitable organizations, special interest groups and NGOs that provide the funding needed to help populations reach their highest potential.

Individuals have the power to contribute to these entities and impact the sustainability of communities through fundraising. People (especially young people) want to make a difference and help others in need, but don’t always have a band of charitable funds to contribute out of pockets and paychecks. Recycling can be a fundraising opportunity that not only raises the money and resources to help causes, but in itself strengthens systems by securing supply and preventing the degradation of the environment.

Collecting cans and bottles for recycling the old-fashioned way is one way to make money for your favorite charity. Aluminum cans, glass bottles and plastic containers can be turned in to many recycling centers in exchange for money, either according to the weight or number of items. According to Earth911, companies in the aluminum industry pay more than $800 million for recycled cans each year. To make any money, you need to be in one of the 10 states where glass, aluminum and plastic containers are worth 2 to 15 cents each.

While this is one of the simplest, most well-known ways to earn money through recycling, more kid-friendly and community-driven programs are also a great way to earn rewards for good. PepsiCo Recycling has created massive impact through the Recycle Rally: a K-12 school initiative challenging young people to recycle and engage with their communities. Since 2010, nearly 5,000 K-12 schools have recycled 100 million bottles and cans and received portions of $1 million in prizes. Schools have the chance to earn reward points that can be redeemed for supplies and recycling bins (if they need them) throughout each school year, helping schools help themselves.

Young people and adults have even more opportunities to recycle and earn money for charity through TerraCycle’s free recycling programs. Participants in these programs can recycle items that typically cannot be recycled easily and earn donations for charity in the process. The more you recycle, the more points earned that may be redeemed for cash donations to a non-profit, charity or school of choice. Recipients of funds earned through TerraCycle’s programs include Charity:Water and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Further, recycling, design and social media photo contests offer fun, exciting opportunities to earn extra points throughout the year.