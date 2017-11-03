Red Flags to Look Out for When Hiring Remote Workers

Hiring remote workers can be a quick and painless experience, but you should still be on the lookout for any red flags during the application and interview process. Curious what red flags should be raised with inadequate candidates? Check out our red flag roundup below so that you don’t end up hiring a dud for the job.

1) Slow Response Times

Applicants should always, at a bare minimum, get back to you within 24 hours of sending them a correspondence. Ideally, he or she is responding to you even more promptly than that. Slower response times, especially during the application process when a candidate should be most enthusiastic and reliable, are a definite red flag. If a candidate isn’t responding to you promptly when he or she is hoping to be hired by you, just think of how much less responsive he or she will be when you actually hire him or her for the position.

2) Lack of a Portfolio

Unless you’re hiring for an entry level position and looking to hire somebody with less experience, a lack of a portfolio can be a major red flag. Particularly with jobs such as software development, photo editing, editorial writing, computer coding, graphic design, and other computer-related or creative fields, portfolios are a standard part of the application process, and not having one accessible to a hiring manager shows a lack of preparation and professionalism.

3) An Unenthusiastic Attitude

Attitude can be everything when it comes to hiring an employee. In fact, even an employee who doesn’t necessarily have all of the skills and experience that you’re looking for can be easily taught if he or she has the right attitude. Job applicants should have enthusiastic attitudes and come across as go-getters. If you have to drag someone along through the application process, then there are no doubt better candidates in the playing field.

4) Shortcomings in Versatility

Being a remote worker, it’s vital to embrace versatility. Remote working is always on the forefront of technology, which means that your remote employees must be flexible and ready to adapt to the changing workflow. If a candidate is seeming rather stiff and non-versatile during the interview process, then he or she is probably not the best fit for a remote position.

5) Poor Communication Skills

If your candidate is already confusing you with the emails that he or she is sending you this early in the game, you should be wary. Having strong communication skills is pivotal in having a productive and healthy workflow with remote workers, so a lack of communication and understanding should be a red flag to watch out for during the application process.

6) Inappropriate Social Media Posts

Social media has a huge presence in today’s day and age, and that presence expands past personal social lives and into the business world. Your employees represent your company, and for that reason, you don’t want to hire somebody who consistently posts inappropriate social media posts. Also beware of employees who say negative things about their current employers. If they’re willing to burn one company, they’re probably willing to burn another.