Boston Renames Yawkey Way To Help Scrub Red Sox's Racist Past

The Boston Red Sox have a renamed street to call home.

On Thursday, the city’s Public Improvement Commission unanimously approved the baseball team’s request to return Yawkey Way ― a short stretch of road on which sits Fenway Park ― to its original name, CBS Boston reported. So it will be Jersey Street again.

There had been increasing pressure to change the Yawkey name with its ties to the Red Sox’s racist past. Current team owner John Henry told the Boston Herald that he was personally “haunted by what went on here a long time before we arrived.”

Adam Glanzman via Getty Images Yawkey Way is seen packed with sports fans before a baseball game at Fenway Park in 2017.

The street was dubbed Yawkey Way in 1977 after the team’s late owner, Tom Yawkey, who oversaw the Sox through 44 seasons. Yawkey had resisted the racial integration of baseball, choosing not to hire future Hall of Famers Jackie Robinson and Willie Mays. The Red Sox would become the last MLB team to integrate black players in 1959 ― 12 years after Robinson broke racial barriers with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Over the last year, articles have compared the continued use of Yawkey’s name outside Fenway Park to memorials for Confederate soldiers.

David L. Ryan / Boston Globe via Getty Images The street was named after the team's late owner, Tom Yawkey, who refused to hire black players longer than any other MLB team.

The Yawkey Foundations, which have made more than $450 million worth of charitable donations in the name of Tom and his wife Jean Yawkey over the years, argued against the street’s name change and said it was based on “a false narrative about his life.”