Red Stripe Buys Jamaican Team A New Bobsled After Coach Quits

Jamaica’s women’s bobsled team will have a sled to compete with during the Winter Olympics.

After reports surfaced Wednesday that the team’s driving coach quit and threatened to take the sled with her just days before the athletes were set to compete, the Jamaican beer brand offered to purchase “a new ride.”

No bobsled, no problem. If you need a new ride @Jambobsled, put it on @RedStripe’s tab. DM us and we’ll be in touch 👌🍻 — Red Stripe USA (@RedStripeUSA) February 15, 2018

The Jamaican bobsled team’s official account responded soon after.

Please contact us (your DMs are not open) US (315) 558-2302 — Jamaica Bobsled Team (@Jambobsled) February 15, 2018

The Jamaica Gleaner news site reported Thursday night that a sled had been secured. According to AdWeek, one estimate showed that an Olympic bobsled can cost about $50,000.

.@RedStripeUSA has purchased a sled for the Jamaica Bobsled and Skeleton Federation as a gift just ahead of their participation in the women’s bobsled competition at the @pyeongchang2018 #WinterOlympics — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) February 16, 2018

Jamaican athletes Carrie Russell and Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian made history when they became the Caribbean island’s first women’s bobsled team to make it to the Olympic Games. They are competing to qualify as Jamaica’s first female Olympic bobsledders.