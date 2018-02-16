Red Stripe Buys Jamaican Team A New Bobsled After Coach Quits

Jamaica’s women’s bobsled team will have a sled to compete with during the Winter Olympics.
After reports surfaced Wednesday that the team’s driving coach quit and threatened to take the sled with her just days before the athletes were set to compete, the Jamaican beer brand offered to purchase “a new ride.”
The Jamaican bobsled team’s official account responded soon after.
The Jamaica Gleaner news site reported Thursday night that a sled had been secured. According to AdWeek, one estimate showed that an Olympic bobsled can cost about $50,000.
Jamaican athletes Carrie Russell and Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian made history when they became the Caribbean island’s first women’s bobsled team to make it to the Olympic Games. They are competing to qualify as Jamaica’s first female Olympic bobsledders.
The team will begin official training runs in Pyeongchang on Saturday and compete for a medal early next week.